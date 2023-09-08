Lid Love: Simpson Drops ECE 22.06-Certified Range for Certain Bandit Models

Note to the Reader: We’re reminded that the Simpson brand doesn’t have the rights to the “Bandit” lid name in Europe (via BillysCrashHelmets), so the “Ghost Bandit” and “Mod Bandit” are retitled to “Venom” and “Darksome” across the pond… don’t let the name change fool you!

Happy Friday, folks! Today’s bit of lid love shines a spotlight on Simpson Helmets and their new range of helmets that now meet ECE 22.06 compliance!

The ECE 22.06 motorcycle helmet safety standard has been around since June 2020, with enforcement of the standard put in place in January of last year (2022); with seasonal scoots now in full force in the State of Texas (the home base of Simpson Performance Products), we’re keen on checking out the lineup of lids that can boast top-tier protection for our community of riders.

A view of Simpson’s Street Bandit, created in collaboration with Supreme. Media sourced from Simpson.

Here’s the list of helmets updated to ECE 22.06 compliance, courtesy of coverage from Superbike News:

Carbon

CODE: SCFEP021CRBCRB

RRP: £559.99 / ~$697.90 USD

Have Blue

Code: S3FEP022HAVGRE

RRP: £419.99 / ~$523.42 USD

Comanche

Code: S3FEP022COMGR

RRP: £419.99 / ~$523.42 USD

Solid

Matt Black Code: S3FEP021SOLMBK

Gloss Black Code: S3FEP021SOLBLK

Gloss White Code: S3FEP021SOLWHT

RRP: £399.99 / ~$498.44 USD

Solid

Matt Black Code: S3UEP062SOLMBK

Gloss Black Code: S3UEP062SOLBLK

Gloss White Code: S3UEP062SOLWHT

RRP: £399.99 / ~$498.44 USD

Speed

Matt Black Code: STFESPE2SOLMBK

Gloss Black Code: STFESPE2SOLBLK

Gloss White Code: STFESPE2SOLWHT

RRP: £269.99 / ~$336.44 USD

A Simpson Street Bandit motorcycle helmet. Media sourced from Simpson.

Curious about Simpson’s helmets?

Previously on WBW, our own Jim Pruner pulled on the Simpson Outlaw Bandit in a 2021 review that rendered the brand’s offerings more than capable of safeguarding our stylish scoots about the good topography. Be sure to check out his opinions, and while you’re at it, which Simpson helmet are you ready to try?