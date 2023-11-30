Lid Love: Shark’s Aeron GP Has World-First Adaptable Aerodynamic Add-Ons

We have another world-first for the books!

A short while ago, Shark showed off a new motorcycle helmet called the Aeron GP; this lid was developed in collaboration with Honda LCR MotoGP star Johann Zarco, and features aero fins that adjust to the rider’s desired positioning.

Shark’s Aeron GP Motorcycle helmet. Media provided by Shark.

While the idea of adaptable aerodynamic add-ons for motorcycles is nothing new (ask Moto Guzzi and their viral V100 Mandello), this IS purported to be the first helmet case in the world to “adapt to its wearer’s riding position and prevailing conditions via movable flaps to improve aerodynamics.” (via Aeron GP Specs Sheet)

Shark’s Aeron GP Motorcycle helmet. Media provided by Shark.

Admittedly, helmets with wiggly add-ons seem… complex at best, and unnecessary at most. Despite the novelty of the tech, Zarco is fully behind the Aeron GP’s “Adaptive Aero System (A2S),” and we’re excited for a chance to give the thing a try.

In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at how this new system works.

Shark’s Aeron GP Motorcycle helmet. Media provided by Shark.

The Aeron GP has two mobile flaps on either side of its generous rear spoiler; using a study of internal and external airflow (completed through Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulations and dynamic wind tunnel tests), Shark tells us that the spoiler results in the following (rather impressive specs):

80% reduction in flag effect (the moment force or restoring torque in the motorcycle’s axi)

50% reduction in turbulence (at high speeds in a straight line)

5% reduction in aerodynamic drag

Shark’s Aeron GP Motorcycle helmet. Media provided by Shark.

The above list also promises, among other things, anti-pressure (or lack of pressure) on a rider’s neck – a brilliant perk that adds to the benefit that this spoiler will be the first to hit the ground in the event of a collision, further protecting various and sundry cervical vertebrae from injury.

Additional perks of the Shark Aeron GP are presented as follows:

VENTILATION: 5 air inlets (+25%) and 7 air extractors (+77%)

SCREENS: 4.25 mmOptical Class 1 screen with ESmoked screen + tear-off

CHIN GUARD: double-density EPU chin guard (expanded polyurethane)

(New) COVA (Carbon On View & Aramid) Thermosetting resin

(New) INTERIOR: Emergency Quick Release System, 3D padding

(New) CHINSTRAPS: Magnetic Auto-Lock, adjustable/removable/washable chinstrap protections, Paralumen double D buckle

SIZING: XS / S / M / L / XL / XXL

STANDARDS COMPLIANCE: UNECE STANDARD 22-06

WEIGHT: 1410g (size M-full carbon +/- 50g)

Shark’s Aeron GP Motorcycle helmet. Media provided by Shark.

Shark’s Aeron GP will be available in six colors with pricing available soon. As of writing this, we can see the potential for tech like this eventually debuting to our good Grand Prix, but only after a time. Goodness knows enough is going on with Dorna’s concession talks in regulating the MotoGP grid.

What do you think of Shark’s Aeron GP helmet?

*All media provided by Shark*