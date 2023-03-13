KTM’s Insane 2023 1290 Super Duke RR

Following the successes of KTM’s 2021 1290 Super Duke RR, the Austrians’ #1 hypernaked hooner is back to bring exclusivity to 2023 markets.

All told, 500 pretty units will be punted out, each sporting a darker color scheme and that mad 1:1 power ratio, formed from the bike’s 180hp / 180kg specs (to compare, that’s 11kg less than the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO).

KTM’s 2023 1290 Super Duke RR. Media sourced from KTM’s recent press release.

A further look at the recent press release figures shows KTM’s 1301cc touting a very nice 140Nm of torque, promising prime yank to complement a host of carbon fiber accoutrement, including the following:

Carbon front fender

Carbon brake cooling duct kit

Carbon fuel tank inner fairing

Carbon ignition lock cover

Carbon splash protection and chainguard

Carbon undertray with single-seat unit

License plate removal carbon kit

Bespoke carbon fiber key box

Everything rolls out on forged wheels and the best suspension duties WP has available, with a custom a fully adjustable WP APEX PRO 7548 Close cartridge fork taking the front (complete with a 30-level WP APEX PRO 7117 steering damper), and a hand-worked WP APEX PRO 7746 Shock bringing up the rear.

The title of “the biggest Euro5 compliant V-Twin engine available in a Hyper Naked motorcycle” may seem hefty, but what’s particularly nice in KTM’s 2023 1290 Super Duke RR is the fuel efficiency, which purportedly sits at 5.4 l / 100 km “in a combined performance/economy cycle” (that’s considering the standard Akrapovič Slip-on exhaust, without the option of an upgrade to an Akrapovič EVO line exhaust system).

Of course, one of the bigger factors when it comes to power has to do with the choice of software componentry; naturally, the additional title of “the most complete track-orientated electronics pack ever seen on a KTM motorcycle” means this 1290 SD RR has everything offered on a Super Duke EVO, with the addition of TRACK and PERFORMANCE mode.

Here’s a further list of extra perks:

KTM’s adaptive brake light as standard

Lightweight lithium ion battery

Factory triple clamp

Adjustable CNC-machined rearset

For the Team Orange enthusiast, KTM’s got their special PowerParts catalogue, as well as dedicated PowerWear gear, including “a custom leather race suit, specifically completed with unique KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE RR branding and matching design.”

Orders for the 500 units open today, and will be available for the purchasing through a specific number of KTM dealerships.

Are you a Team Orange fan?