Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Amanda Quick·
Motorcycle News
··1 min read

KTM’s Bringing Back the SMT

"A Sport Tourer with a Throttle-Blast"

A view of the teaser media offered by KTM on the return of their SMT. Media sourced from KTM's press release.
A view of the teaser media offered by KTM on the return of their SMT. Media sourced from KTM's press release.

While the Austrians’ 1290 Super Duke GT has been filling a hole in the hearts of many a sports tourer, we’re here to celebrate confirmation that KTM’s iconic SMT is on her way back to Team Orange’s bike ranks – and if the press release is anything to go off of, we’re looking at an SMT with a “Ready To Race” formula applied. 

KTM’s original 990 SMT sported a circa-2008 debut date; with her build merging the performance of a Supermoto machine with functional bits (such as generous leg room, frame-mount mini fairing, “a taller screen, and a fuel tank bigger than an egg cup”), “the most comfortable supermoto ever made” was long overdue for a refresh (via Adam Child at MCN). 

A view of KTM's original SMT on a device, which rests on an oil drum. Media sourced from KTM's teaser video.
A view of KTM’s original SMT on a device, which rests on an oil drum. Media sourced from KTM’s teaser video.

“KTM is proud to have taken the SMT, shaken the formula, and added some READY TO RACE magic,” enthuses the release from KTM.

“These Adventure motorcycles and Naked bikes have had their own way for far too long. It’s time to turn over the tarmac once again with a classic.”

The sneak peek in KTM’s video doesn’t show much at all; we see the original bike on a phone screen, and there’s a generic fist pump from a young gent who places the device on an oil drum and high-tails off…to spread the word, presumably. 

See also

Bottom line, we’ll be sure to update you when KTM is ready to share the goods with us.

What do you think of KTM’s original 990 SMT?

*Media sourced from KTM’s press release*