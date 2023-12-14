KTM’s “Academy of Speed” Opens for 2024

Our good House of Mattighofen has just debuted a new program to get riders fine-tuning their lean game.

KTM’s track-focused RC 8C. All media provided by KTM.

What is the “Academy of Speed?”

KTM’s new Academy of Speed is a multi-location event where MotoGP™ legends and former Grand Prix winners wait on-site alongside Pro instructors and KTM ambassadors to get riders on their bikes with the best experience possible.

According to the recent press release, registrants will be divided into the following classes for each circuit:

“Rookie”

“Those with little or zero track time and the curiosity to sample high-speed thrills in a safe and controlled way with one track session.” 1-day event ideal for motorcycle enthusiasts with little to no track experience. Build confidence with off-track technical skills and safety training. Culminate the day with a heart-pounding 20-minute on-track session.



“Ambitious Amateur”

“Riders with more mileage and who want to hone their technique or style with three-track outings.” A 1-day event tailored for riders beyond the beginner stage seeking enhanced techniques and racing skills. The morning starts with technical skill training, followed by three thrilling on-track sessions in the afternoon.



“Pro Riders”

“Racers indulging in the full two-day schedule in a MotoGP environment and more extras.” 2-day event designed for experienced riders hungry for speed and improvement. Immerse yourself in a professional racing setting, complete with a MotoGP™ inspired box featuring pit panels and helmet shelves. Enjoy insights from professional riders like Mika Kallio, Dani Pedrosa, and more. Two days of intense on-track sessions, expert analysis, and continuous improvement.



*Please note: For the riders of the Pro Group, KTM recommends one of the following bikes: KTM RC390, KTM RC 8C, all KTM Superduke Models, KTM 790 Duke, KTM 890 Duke, and KTM 990 Duke.*

All three classes will be privy to expert riding advice, lessons/tutelage, additional track time, and evening entertainment.

Can I join KTM’s “Academy of Speed?”

Apparently, anybody can join, as long as they possess a track-inclined KTM bike (and the funds to be a part of the thing, of course).

There are only 24 places available for 2024’s academy, so be sure to register here or on KTM’s website!

The Slovakia ring. All media provided by KTM.

How much is the “Academy of Speed?”

Here are the prices and dates available on KTM’s website:

SALZBURGRING

June 20-21, 2024

Rookies | € 450,00 (~$495 USD)

Ambitious Amateurs | € 890,00 (~$1,310 USD)

Pro Riders | € 3.490,00 (~$3,835 USD)

SPIELBERG

July 17-28, 2024

Rookies | € 450,00 (~$495 USD)

Ambitious Amateurs | € 890,00 (~$1,310 USD)

Pro Riders | € 3.490,00 (~$3,835 USD)

SLOVAKIARING

September 4-5, 2024

Rookies | € 450,00 (~$495 USD)

Ambitious Amateurs | € 890,00 (~$1,310 USD)

Pro Riders | € 3.490,00 (~$3,835 USD)

Are you excited to see what KTM’s “Academy of Speed?” will get up to next year?