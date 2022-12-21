KTM: The New 2023 1290 Super Adventure R is Here

The Austrians have just popped out their fresh, adventure-oriented heavy-lifter, new to 2023 with a list of smaller – though certainly welcome – changes.

According to KTM’s relevant press release, the 1290 now has a new scratch-resistant, bigger 7” TFT display, along with additional navigation perks like extra guidance for the Turn-by-Turn on KTM’s MyRide app.

KTM’s 2023 1290 Super Adventure R. Media sourced from KTM.

The V-twin LC8 heart is also now slimmed by 1.6 kg and Euro5-compliant, sporting a spike up from 158hp to 160hp (and 138Nm of torque).

The powerhouse rolls on spoked ALPINA aluminum wheels with “an improved sealing system appropriate for tubeless tires,” and is matched by two separate radiators for better heat management.

For suspension duties, we’ve been given 48 mm WP XPLOR at the front, with an adjustable rear shock at the back sporting 220 mm of travel – both of which have been “tested and refined for the characteristics of the KTM 1290 Super Adventure R.”

The additional benefit of Bosch’s 6D lean angle sensor, lightened bodywork for ergonomics, “RACE ON keyless functionality, Tire Pressure Management, and an optional Quickshifter+,” you’re really enticed to take this thing out and see what she’s made of.

Expect the 2023 1290 Super Adventure R to hit dealerships with two new color schemes sometime this month, with an MSRP of $20,299 (plus $655 freight, according to RideApart).

Stay tuned for updates, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.