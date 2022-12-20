The 2023 KTM Motorcycle Lineup + Our Take on Each Model

Known for their off-road prowess, KTM has always led the industry when it comes to all things offroad. This makes their diverse range of ADV motorcycles especially deadly when considering their massive lineup of MX bikes alone.

In addition to their successful line of Adventure-style motorcycles, KTM has also experimented with some seriously fun short-wheelbase naked models in the Duke series which pleastly combine fun and performance into wide displacement range of naked sportbikes.

2023 KTM RC 8C

KTM’s track weapon is back and even better for 2023. Race-prepped right out of the box, upgrades for the 2023 version primarily focus on the LC8c engine. Power is bumped to 135 hp thanks to a host of new titanium components, increased compression, and larger 48mm throttle bodies.

The 2023 bike’s engine and handling have astounding room for modification and improvement. A 43mm WP Apex Pro 7543 fork and 7746 shock are both completely adjustable, the triple-clamp offset may be changed to further alter the bike’s characteristics. A new titanium Akrapovič exhaust system helps keep the weight down to 313 pounds dry. The new AiM MXS 1.2 racing display has an integrated datalogger and access to settings for the traction control, throttle mapping, and engine braking.

KTM produced 100 bikes for the 2022 model year and they sold out in less than 5 minutes. For 2023 they are building 200 bikes but you will need to be fast if you want to claim one for yourself.

MSRP: SEE DEALER USA / SEE DEALER CAN

2022 KTM RC 390

To provide something more attainable to the average consumer, KTM has a race-bred RC 390 for easy track days. Lightweight, fun, and adequately powered; the RC 390 was also developed with track-day times in mind. More importantly, this little full-fairing beast is street legal.

The RC 390 is propelled by its 373cc single-cylinder mill which keeps it lightweight and agile.

MSRP: $5,799.00 USA / $6,899 CAN

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S

After big changes for the 2022 model, the 1290 Super Adventure S remains a formidable mile munching cross country beast. Designed for fast and easily traversing distances, cross-country trips can be completed with ease thanks to the 1,301 cc Adventure-spec V-Twin, while Adaptive Cruise Control, WP Semi-active Suspension, and redesigned rider-focused ergonomics and technology take agility and long-distance comfort to a whole new level. Even the tires have been made specifically for this bike. Mitas TERRA FORCE-R is designed as a 90/10 dual sport/trail-adventure tire (90% on-road and 10% off-road use).

The KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S is the new standard—it’s a bold statement, but we’ll make it anyway.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

After big changes for the 1290 Super Adventure lineup in 2022 the R returns for 2023 bringing more of the same awesomeness. The 1290 Super Adventure R is the off-road brother to the S edition. Where you find road-worthy slicks on the S, the Super Adventure R wields knobby tires wrapped around wire-spoke rims for more grip when taking the long way home.

The R is fitted with a shorty windscreen hiding the huge 7” TFT display. The screen allows endless adjustments to WP Semi Active suspension, traction settings, brake settings, and even radar controlled cruise control. The 1290 Super Adventure R is packed with tech, keeping it a premium choice for epic off-road adventure.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R

For 2023 KTM wanted to make the best even better and have delivered a whole host of updates to the 890 Adventure R.

With 105hp from the 889cc LC8 engine, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE’s engine and traction control characteristics can be changed by switching between STREET, OFFROAD, RAIN, and an optional RALLY mode. The rider is given the chance to test out the full range of optional Rider Aids for the first 1,500 km before deciding whether to buy and keep them permanently thanks to an innovative DEMO setting.

The suspension sees upgrades in the way of a new fully adjustable 43mm WP Xplor fork and WP Xplor PDS (Progressive Damping System) rear shock. A new fairing, fuel tank, and cowling, which are all part of the modified bodywork, have been redesigned for better ergonomics and aerodynamics.

The new 9.3 mp ABS unit feeds from the 6D sensor to enable full braking power in a range of scenarios. The improved ABS is synced with the ride modes, allowing OFFROAD ABS (maximizing braking control through disengagement on the rear wheel and lowered intervention on the front) to be activated automatically in OFFROAD or RALLY mode.

KTM leaves little doubt they intend to keep the 890 Adventure R as the ultimate middleweight adventure bike for 2023.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE takes adventure travel seriously. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE, which has been updated for 2023, offers unparalleled rideability on anything from motorways to steep gravel switchbacks. The 2023 KTM 890 ADVENTURE is equipped with redesigned adjustable suspension, better seat comfort, and wind protection and is ready to take you to uncharted territory.

The updated 5″ TFT display has a new software system with revamped menus and infographics that makes changing the behavior of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE much easier. The lighting adjusts its brightness in response to the surroundings, and improved synchronization between the TFT and the KTMconnect App makes it easier and more intuitive than ever to view Turn-by-Turn+ navigation directions, listen to audio, and make calls.

The standard tires have also been upgraded to more offroad orientated Pirelli Scorpion STRs

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 690 ENDURO R

The 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R is powered by the Austrian manufacturer’s LC4 engine. The largest-displacement single-cylinder dual-sport production bike at 693cc.

Dual balancer shafts, a power-assist slipper clutch (PASC), a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire technology, and quickshift are among the features of the fuel-injected liquid-cooled SOHC four-stroke. KTM always sports serious electronic features, including lean-angle-sensitive motorcycle traction control (MTC) optional off-road ABS, cornering ABS, and street and off-road ride modes.

The biggest update for 2023 KTM 690 Enduro R would be the updated aesthetics. Taking styling cues from the competition enduro range, new colours on the bodywork are based on the EXC family.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT

Imagine the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT as a plush long-distance Beast. It consumes asphalt and racing lines with no effort because of its powerful LC8 V-twin engine, which produces enormous amounts of horsepower and torque. The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT is a one-of-a-kind weapon when it comes to comfortably covering ground at speed.

The KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT sports an extremely user-friendly WP APEX semi-active suspension that is designed for long-distance touring. The logic enables users to configure the suspension for one of four real-world riding scenarios: RIDER, RIDER & PILLION, RIDER & LUGGAGE, or RIDER, PILLION & LUGGAGE. Also included as standard equipment is the anti-dive function.

The Turn-by-Turn PLUS navigation system, which will further improve the touring experience, will be unveiled for the first time on the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT. Using KTMconnect, you can access TBT+. Riders will be able to navigate more efficiently thanks to the projection of navigational directions straight into the new 7-inch TFT display.

Make sure to deep dive the powersports catalogue to fully outfit your 1290 SUPER DUKE GT.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO

The Beast continues to evolve, and for 2023 that means a wee bit of trimming. The KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO is all about pushing the absolute limit in every aspect. KTM managed to find ways to push the limits of weight by shaving 1.7 lbs off the crankcase which now has the motor and linkage mounts integrated into the structure. Another 4.4 lbs was found thanks to thicker-diameter steel tubes with thinner walls to form the chassis of the Beast.

Every electronic goodie available is fitted to the Super Duke R EVO, and every single one is needed to have any hope of controlling the 180hp 1301cc LC8 V-Twin just awaiting your courage to fully twist the Ride-By-Wire throttle. The experience on the Beast is perfected with the Semi-Active WP suspension and 4-piston Brembo Stylema brakes. To access and adjust all this electronic goodness is a bright, intuitive TFT display and tactile menu switch fitted to the left grip.

The Beast is ready to show you how fun riding Naked really is on both the street and the track.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 890 DUKE R

What makes a “Super Scalpel?” Start with the most powerful parallel twin, tucked inside an epic tubular chassis and stripped naked of all frivolous bodywork. Add a fully adjustable WP Apex suspension, Brembo Stylema brakes and sticky Michelin Powercup II hypersport tires and you have a machine that will surgically carve up every curve on the street and track.

With 121 hp and 99 Nm of torque on tap, KTM provides 4 selectable rider modes, traction control (MTC) and an optional Quicksifter +. The 890 Duke R is the standard all others measure themselves against in the middleweight Nake segment.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 790 DUKE

After a 2-year break the 790 Duke is back and better than ever for 2023. The 799cc LC8c parallel-twin engine has a power output listed as 105 hp at 9,000 rpm and 64 lb.-ft. of torque at 8,000 rpm.

The most compact twin-cylinder in its class, this engine has been tuned specifically for torque to power from apex to apex. However, an impressive top end ensures the KTM 790 DUKE maintains its excitement throughout the rev-range, while meager fuel consumption means riders can enjoy the twisties long before the low fuel light flashes.

A Full-color 5-inch TFT display provides access to three standard Ride modes to easily alter the feel of the engine and degree of Motorcycle Traction Control (MTC), Cornering ABS with SUPERMOTO mode, and other cutting-edge electronic innovations as standard, the KTM 790 DUKE has the most complete and up-to-date kit in the medium market.

Additional options are also available, raising the KTM 790 DUKE’s specification levels. These include Quickshifter+, which enables clutchless up- and downshifts, TRACK mode, Cruise Control, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring System.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 390 Duke

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2022 200 Duke NG

Currently awaiting information on model announcement. Check back later!

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 690 SMC R

Like its Enduro sibling, the 690 SMC R is propelled to all its Supermoto glory with the most powerful production single-cylinder engine available. The 693cc LC4 single-cylinder engine features electronic fuel injection, Ride-by-Wire technology, dual balancer shafts, PASC slipper clutch and a 6-speed gearbox.

Naturally the 690 SMC R has cool electronic additions like Supermoto ABS. When activated, ABS is reduced on the front wheel and completely disabled on the rear, allowing for big drifts into corners and tire-smoking powerslides out of the apex.

Built to be thrashed around twisty mountain roads and tear around racetracks, the KTM 690 SMC R has been the undisputed supermoto king for nearly as long as the wheelies it pulls off.

MSRP: $TBA USA / $TBA CAN

2023 KTM 450 SMR

You’d be forgiven for thinking the KTM 450 SMR couldn’t possibly get any better. But for 2023 it has!

A whole new main frame that was hydroformed and laser-cut is the first update, with the general goal of improving straight-line stability and chassis feel. The behavior of the rear end is improved via an upgraded WP Xact rear shock with specific Supermoto internal damping settings and a new die-cast aluminum swingarm. KTM modified the WP Xact 48mm fork and revised the CNC-machined triple clamps to create a front-to-rear balance.

The mass centralization of the SOHC 450cc single-cylinder engine has received major updates. A combination of internal and external improvements have made the engine overall smaller and lighter. The single camshaft is placed closer to the center of gravity thanks to a low-profile cylinder head and the intake ports have been revised. A new Pankl five-speed gearbox with a quick-shifter enables clutchless upshifts in second through fifth gear. Two engine mappings are switchable on the fly, and a Keihin engine management system controls configurable traction control, launch control, and quick-shifter settings.

The 2023 KTM 450 SMR will turn you into a hooligan, don’t blame me. I tried to warn you.