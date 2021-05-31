Carxpert PrüstelGP Team Vows To Continue Racing In Honor of Jason Dupasquier’s Passing

A report from MCN has stated that world-renowned MotoGP rider, Jason Dupasquier, has passed away at a hospital in Florence after succumbing to injuries following a multi-rider incident at the Q2 session at Mugello’s Moto3 Race. The accident involved Jason falling off his bike, creating a red-flagged incident involving Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba at turn nine in the circuit.

The announcement was made at the end of the race, with a one-minute silence held regarding the fallen rider.

PrüstelGP boss Florian Prustel paid tribute to Jason’s legacy in a touching speech, which included the following:

“Now we have to return to Sachsenring without Jason. But we want to honor Jason and race for him. We are extremely proud of what Jason Dupasquier has given us during his time with the PrüstelGP. He was doing a great improvement, being constantly in the points. We firmly believe that he was very close to his first podium in Moto3 World Championship…Now, we want to go this last way together with him. We can’t tell you today what will happen next – but one thing is for sure, it will continue – for Jason!.. we are a family, and Jason will remain in our hearts forever. Let’s stick together in this difficult time. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your support and messages.”

MotoGP also instigated a one-minute silence in Jason’s honor at the start of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix, which world champion Fabio Quartararo won. Upon completing the race, Quartararo stopped at the site of Dupasquier’s accident and pointed to the sky in a touching tribute to the young racer.

Ride in peace, Jason Dupasquier.

For more news on all things MotoGP, head over to MotorBikeWriter.