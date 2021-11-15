KTM: Re-Programmed Semi-Active Suspension for 2022

KTM’s got a new SAT to brag about – and we’re told they’re also going to give us some new nakeds to feature it by the end of this month.

Let’s get into it.

The Press Release states that “The Suspension Control Unit (SCU) adjusts the damping rates with magnetic valves in real-time to react to surfaces and rider input.”

Through KTM’s TFT dash, riders can “alter the height, response, and general behavior to suit any road condition, and the changes are outlined with useful graphics that demonstrate the effect of each mode and option…with a few simple touches of the button.”

KTM’s newest WP Apex Semi-Active Suspension is purportedly for ‘select flagship models’ and features a total of three standard damping modes to tout about the country proper: COMFORT, STREET, and SPORT. Each level has its own preset compression and rebound levels, which can be further tweaked according to your preference.

On top of the riding modes, the spring preload on the rear shock can be tweaked through 10 steps, from 0-100%, with the suspension considering the rider’s weight, a pillion, and any baggage, and then self-adjusting to balance out.

“It will also conveniently recreate three defined geometries. STANDARD is neutral and balanced. LOW is less aggressive and relaxed. HIGH is more aggressive, loading the front for an ‘attack’ setting and even more agility.”

Want the Suspension Pro pack? That will set you up with a further three modes: TRACK, AUTO, and ADVANCED – the first for KTM’s street bike models and OFFROAD if you’ve got any of KTM’s adventure bikes like the KTM 1290 Super Adventure S.

TRACK

Less comfy, but hey – nobody said track days were smooth sailing.

“Provides the stiffest available setting developed internally by KTM test riders to provide the ideal setting for track days and fast race tracks.”

AUTO

Use the lickety-split readings of the 6D lean angle sensor, the suspension control unit, and various other sensors to keep your ride smooth as maple butter on a Sunday afternoon.

Why not?

“The most intelligent of the trio and is capable of detecting different riding styles and automatically adapting the damping of suspension, being softer and more comfortable when cruising through the city, and harder and more focused when riding aggressively on a fast mountain pass. This auto adjustment between modes happens almost instantly without any interference in the ride.”

ADVANCED

Allows the rider to flick through 8 levels of front and rear damping on the TFT.

For the perfectionist in your motorcycle group.

“This suits more technical riders who are looking for the smallest marginal gains and want to fine-tune and tailor their suspension settings for their riding styles…[the ADVANCED setting] can be set up to 20 mm, via the TFT menu in 10 steps according to the requirements of the rider…[with] adjustability settings [ranging] from 0% to 100%, in 10% or 2 mm increments.”

The best part, KTM’s just promised us two new bikes for this month – both nakeds, commemorating their ‘Naked November’ event.

A hint at what we’re getting from the press release:

“These new creations will combine the brute power of the V-twin with the very latest technology.”

Stay tuned for their reveal – any guess as to what they’ve got up their sleeve for this month’s unveiling?

Drop a comment below; you know we love to hear from you – and stay safe on the twisties.