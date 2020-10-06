Here’s Your Look at the 2021 KTM 890 Adventure R and Adventure R Rally

A Great Addition to KTM’s Lineup

The KTM 890 Adventure R and Adventure R Rally are now up on KTM’s website. Not long ago KTM revealed the Duke 890 R, so it only makes sense for the company to offer an 890 Adventure.

First, let’s discuss the difference between the Adventure R and the Adventure R Rally. The Rally version of the motorcycle is special. It gets some upgrades over the standard Adventure R. The bike gets upgraded electronics, ergonomics, suspension, and graphics. KTM will make only 700 of these worldwide, and only 200 of them will come to the U.S.

The Rally gets updated engine and electronics, WP XPLOR Pro Components suspension, Akrapovič exhaust, flat racing seat, RALLY mode and Quickshifter+, narrow anodized wheel rims with tubes, clear screen winglets, racing graphics and colors, carbon fiber tank protectors, and Rally footrests.

The regular Adventure R lacks this special equipment but is still a heck of a motorcycle. The bike features an Adventure chassis, fully-adjustable WP XPLOR suspension, overhauled ABS software, and new traction control algorithms. While the frame and chassis may be familiar if you ride a 790 Adventure, the engine is out of the Duke 890 R. It’s an 889cc engine, with 20% more rotating mass. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with a power assist clutch.

I’m not seeing any hp or torque numbers listed on KTM’s site at this time, but the Duke 890 R that the engine is from makes over 100 hp and around 60 lb-ft of torque. KTM has probably reworked this engine a bit, but the numbers should be similar.

The preorders for the KTM 890 Adventure R Rally should be open in early November. With the limited numbers, you’ll have to act fast. The 890 Adventure R will be in dealers soon after.