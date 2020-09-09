KTM Brings Back the 450 SMR to North America

Get Your 450 SMR in 2021

After a seven-year hiatus, KTM will bring the 450 SMR back to North America for the 2021 model year. The bike is based on the championship-winning KTM 450 SX-F motorcycle. This new bike gets premium Supermoto-specific parts and high-end finishes. It is ready to race from the showroom floor.

Chris Fillmore raced the SMR-fitted KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to victory at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the Lightweight division. The 2021 KTM 450 SMR was fashioned after this bike. The motorcycle features a 450cc four-stroke engine that is mated to a PNAKL Racing Systems 5-speed gearbox with a SUTER slipper clutch.

The bike also gets a chromium molybdenum steel frame with robotic welded fabrication. The three-way handlebar adjustment, a die-cast swingarm make this bike lightweight and flickable on the track. WP EXCT suspension provides race-ready performance and industry-leading Brembo brakes provide stopping power.

Add to all that some Alpina spoked tubeless wheels and Bridgestone racing slicks, and you have a machine that was designed to impress folks and win races. It will be interesting to see the response from riders. MSRP for the bike is $11,299 excluding freight and whatnot.