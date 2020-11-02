KTM 890 Adventure R Rally Sells Out in Under 48 Hours

48 Hours to Sell 500 Units Leaving 200 Left for America

Almost one full month ago, KTM brought us the new 890 Adventure R and R Rally edition ADV/enduro design. Despite being in a global pandemic, motorcycles keep flying off the shelves at record paces with sales surging across the board; the new KTM 890 Adventure R Rally is no exception.

With only 700 units of the Rally edition projected for sale worldwide, 500 managed to completely sell out in under 48 hours during the overseas launch of the motorcycle. That leaves only 200 left for us North Americans to fight over. This is going to be interesting.

The official KTM site currently has a waiting list online to help aid in streamlining the purchasing process for American buyers.

This morning, at 10:30am PDT, KTM announced open-season for pre-orders on their site. There currently isn’t any information available on pricing for the NA model, but I wouldn’t worry as that information should surface very shortly. It’s speculated that the final price will be somewhere in the ballpark of $20,000 USD.

For those who haven’t heard much about the 890 Adventure Rally, here’s some more information on it:

The Rally edition takes the standard 890 Adventure R and introduces a large range of premium components from the KTM PowerParts catalog such as WP PRO suspension add-ons among other major upgrades.

A quickshifter, light-weight Akra exhaust system, updated engine, flat racing seat, carbon fiber tank protectors, and narrow anodized rims are some of the other big features that the Rally edition brings to the table.