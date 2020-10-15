KTM 250 Adventure Confirmed Due to Leaked Presentation

A Baby Adventurer from KTM for India

A while back some images were going around the Web of an even smaller adventure machine from KTM than the 390 Adventure. The bike in question was rumored to be a 250cc Adventure. Now, this bike has been more or less confirmed due to the fact that a presentation about it leaked online.

ZigWheels shared some images from a presentation that clearly show the 250 Adventure from KTM. This bike will likely be added to KTM’s Indian lineup soon.

Leaked launch presentation images suggest that KTM is all set to launch the 250 Adventure in India real soon. Here are all the juicy details, including the expected price: https://bit.ly/30YVIz9KTM India Posted by ZigWheels.com on Monday, October 12, 2020

The rumors were that the bike was supposed to launch in October 2020, but with COVID-19 messing up schedules around the world, it’s always unclear how true rumors like these are. Chances are, though, according to multiple sources that this is accurate.

The model will be based on the comparable Duke motorcycle. So what Indian riders will get is a 248cc single rated at 30 horsepower and 18.4 lb-ft of torque and paired with a six-speed transmission. The frame a chassis of the bike will be the same as the 390 Adventure. This could actually be the better bike due to the fact that the chassis will have to deal with slightly less weight. However, the 390 will have better power.

While this model is designed for the Indian market, there is a chance KTM would sell it elsewhere. However, I wouldn’t hold my breath. A 250 and a 390 of the same bike in the same market doesn’t seem to make much business sense, but then KTM obviously knows what it’s doing, so if it does bring this bike to North America, I won’t be flabbergasted.