In a thrilling U-Drag face-off brought to us by Edmunds Cars, we get to witness a high-octane battle between a 2017 Kawasaki Ninja H2R with 305 horsepower 121.5 pound-feet of torque and a 2022 Acura NSX Type S, boasting an impressive 600 horsepower and 492 pound-feet of torque. Watch to see who gets to cross the finish line first!