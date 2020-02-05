JRi Shocks Releases Harley-Davidson Dyna Shocks

A Performance Upgrade for the Harley-Davidson Dyna Platform

If you thought the Harley-Davidson Dyna platform was without enough performance upgrades when it comes to shocks, well, there’s another option now from JRi. The product line will be ride-height adjustable and dual-adjustable shocks in 12-inch, 13-inch, and 14-inch lengths.

The company sent out a press release, which was posted to Motorcycle.com. The shocks are focused on a more performance-oriented audience. The shocks are supposed to provide improved comfort and handling when compared to the original equipment shocks.

JRi notes that its focus used to be in racing and that’s where its heritage is, but now the company is focusing on street bikes. The company stated in the press release that its goal is to be the best.

If you’re unfamiliar with JRi shocks, the company was founded in 2007 by Jeff Ryan who is a pioneer in the shock and suspension industry. The company also has NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief and Team owner Ry Evernham as a member of the team. It’s safe to say that these guys know what they’re doing when it comes to shock absorbers. If you’re looking for a new set of shocks for your bike, this could be a good option.