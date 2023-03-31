Jay Leno Shows Off New Reconstructed Face

When it comes to tough times, you could say Jay Leno’s “Been through it,” but the two motorcycle accidents that burnt off his ear and left his face severely disfigured are now in the past.

Our favorite American television host/comedian/writer/actor/automotive historian is now back in the garage tinkering with the very bike that clotheslined him a couple short months ago; he’s even been on a recent podcast to cover various topics, including his “whole new face” and reconstructed ear, which looks supple and lovely thanks to a man Leno’s simply calling “my face guy.”

“[The wire] cut my face again, so I called my face guy… I go, ‘Listen. You know that face you gave me? That New face?… I gotta get it fixed!’” laughs Leno in the “Fly On a Wall” podcast.

“This is a brand new ear… when you get burned in a fire, ears are like paper. There’s nothing – it just goes up, ‘boom.’”

With the new ear now fully installed, we had to wonder: What part of Leno had to be sacrificed to graph the new ear?

“I got a buddy of mine who’s a moyle,” jokes Leno.

“He gave me a bag of grafts, and they worked out great!”

If you’ve ever wondered what a ‘moyle’ is, we Googled it…

It’s the dude that performs Jewish circumcisions.

You’re welcome.

Good one, Leno… and all the best to that soft new ear. 👌