iXS Reveals the Tour LT Montevideo Air S

Enduro Gloves Anyone?

iXS is a German motorcycle gear manufacturer, and recently the company put out some new Tour LT Montevideo Air S enduro gloves. They look to be a pretty good option for a mere $49.95.

The gloves come with goatskin, Amara textile material, and 3D Airmesh stretch fabric. This combination should provide riders with good abrasion resistance and make it suitable for the summer riding both on and off-road. There’s also Ventilated TPR protectors on the hand and knuckles to provide protection and still allow airflow. The gloves comply with the EN13594:2015 test standard.

The Amara material should provide riders with some good grip on the gloves, giving enduro riders the grip they need to get the job done. There’s also a light textile inner lining for both comfort and to keep your hand from moving around inside the glove too much. iXS also put 3D Airmesh material on the thumbs, fingers, and cuffs. This is supposed to aid in airflow to the gloves.

The gloves come in the following colors: black-green, black-grey, black-grey-red, black-grey-blue, black-grey-luminous yellow, and black-grey-orange. For the price, they look to be good gloves, but we will have to review them before we can say for sure. Until we get our hands on them, keep an eye out for them, and maybe let us know what you think of them.