Isle Of Man TT Returns With Live TV Coverage

Owing to the pandemic, the Isle of Man TT, the world’s oldest sanctioned race, was canceled in 2020 and 2021. This was the first time since World War II that the race had been canceled for two years in succession. The good news is that it’s back. Even more exciting is that it will be broadcast live for the first time.

The event is typically scheduled between May and June and is expected to make its return during the same period this year as well. The-Race.com has reported that the series has “partnered with Vimeo to make its OTT platform which is called TT+, and it will be available by April of this year.”

TT+ will be available on mobile and desktop devices and will contain video highlights and coverage apart from the live event for free. For £14.99, you’ll have access to everything that the new platform has to offer, tallying up to a total of over 40 hours of action. This price includes “live coverage of practice and racing, but also access to a whole host of extra content, from documentary films, behind the scenes TV series and extra exclusive content.”

The-Race.com reports that coverage will be led by Matt Roberts and Amy Williams, with former BBC MotoGP presenter Jennie Gow joining the duo for 2022. Commentary will be provided by Dave Moore and Andrew Coley, while past TT winners Steve Plater and Cameron Donald will also be there to pitch in.

Matt Roberts commented on the live coverage announcement saying, “This isn’t the first time I’ve been part of the broadcasting team for the TT, however, thanks to the introduction of TT+, I would say it’s the most exciting year, with by far the most potential.”

“The important thing for me is that we can come together as a broadcasting team and really immerse the viewers in the action and convey the raw energy and emotion that’s synonymous with the spectacular Isle of Man TT Races.

“I’m confident there’ll be some real edge of your seat moments that will really grip the viewers. The use of heli-cam and curb-side cameras alone are going to drive the experience to a new level, and for motorsport fans around the world that haven’t yet experienced the TT.

“It’s going to blow their minds. It’s a huge prospect and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Apart from the return of the race itself to look forward to, 2022 marks the final season in which John McGuinness, the legendary Honda TT racer, will participate. The IOM TT is undoubtedly one of the most exhilarating forms of two-wheeler racing there is, and the live coverage will offer a viewing experience unlike ever before.

Source: RideApart, The-Race.com