Is The New Yamaha Tenere 700 Worth It?

For 2024, Yamaha introduced subtle updates on the Tenere 700, enhancing the screen layout, controls, and an additional ABS mode. These refinements complemented the bike’s fundamental charm – a blend of reliability and an old-school appeal.

TFLbike recently posted a video on YouTube exploring what’s new about the Yamaha Tenere 700 and if it’s worth it. With an MSRP of $10,800, will the Yamaha Tenere 700 continue to be a solid choice for riders seeking a versatile adventure companion? Watch the video to find out!