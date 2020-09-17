Is Honda Coming Out With a Royal Enfield Fighter?

A Sub 500cc Motorcycle

Royal Enfield is a king in the Indian market for bikes under 500cc, but Honda has said it wants to take the company on at its own game. According to Indian Autos Blog, media outlets received an invitation to a new motorcycle reveal from Honda that looks like it will be targeted right at Royal Enfield.

The event is to take place on September 30th at 11:55 am. Honda’s invite showed a crown and had the words “Block your date. Bring the red carpets out. Get ready for a majestic launch.” It also said, “Your Highness is arriving on 30th September 2020.”

There are no official details about this new machine at this time. However, it’s clear that the company is targeting Royal Enfield. Multiple publications noted that this new bike will likely be a premium motorcycle in the 300 to 500cc category, which would properly target Royal Enfield.

It’s unclear if this motorcycle will be for markets outside of India, but I’d expect not. At least not at first. If, however, the company sees success with its new model, I wouldn’t put it past Honda to bring it to North America.