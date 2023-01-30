Iowa’s Closing Their National Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame

If you’re into getting bikes at a bargain, listen up to this recent little tidbit that came our way about an hour ago.

Apparently, the Anamosa National Motorcycle Museum has been unable to cover their costs for a while now, citing “low visitation” as the main culprit; due to these financial struggles, the non-profit museum is to be closed, tentative date slotted for September 5th (via KWWL).

A view of the Iowa National Motorcycle Museum. Media sourced from the National Motorcycle Museum’s website.

The museum is currently home to “500 motorcycles, an extensive collection of bikes and thousands of pieces of memorabilia,” having been founded by J&P Cycles founders John and Jill Parham; we’re told that the building will be “using professional counsel during the closing process,” with loaned bikes to be returned to owners and any machinery owned by the museum to be auctioned off.

“We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities partly due to low visitation,” states Jill Parham in coverage from KWWL.

“Since this is the unfortunate end of a fine museum, we hope you’ll make plans to visit one more time.”

Expect a hefty update later in the year, as Mecum’s soon to be flooded with a very nice set of collections; stay tuned for updates, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.