Industry Insider: Dainese Partners Up with Tucker Powersports

As much as everybody loves to support local, global distributors like Tucker Powersports play a huge role in our good industry.

From the absorption and sponsorship of key brands like Kuryakyn, to the connection of marques from across the globe to previously uncommon markets, a distributor’s objective is to unite motorcycle communities, regardless of the miles.

A view of a rider enjoying Dainese gear. Media sourced from Dainese.

Tucker themself has an eye for quality and style – which is perhaps why the recent partnership agreement with the Dainese Group went so well on December 7th.

According to the relevant press release, Dainese and TCX motorcycle products will be available to the US market, though an exact date has yet to be announced; Tucker President and CEO, Marc McAllister, is pretty jazzed to be getting his hands on such an outstanding range of products.

“We’re thrilled to add Dainese to our roster of great partner companies,” says McAllister.

“Our dealer network will make Dainese products easily available to riders looking for high-quality riding and protective gear.”

“The US market has always played a crucial role for our Group and I’m sure that choosing a distributor with such a widespread, structured sales network will allow us to achieve increasingly ambitious goals,” agrees the Dainese Group CEO, Cristiano Silei.

With the new year fast approaching and preparation for the 2023 seasons already begun, we anticipate big things from this partnership.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.