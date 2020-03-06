Indian Reveals the 2020 Scout Bobber Sixty

The Affordable Scout Bobber

Not long ago, I reported on the fact that Indian would have a new and more affordable Scout Bobber in 2020. Now the company has officially unveiled that motorcycle, and as expected, it looks pretty good. Basically, this bike takes the Scout Sixty engine and makeup and then makes it a bobber. Oh, and it’s less expensive than the other Scouts. It starts at $8,999.

“Bringing a stripped-down, old-school Bobber priced at $8,999 is something we’re very excited about. We’re proud to provide such a dynamic offering at a price point that makes owning an Indian motorcycle extremely attainable to an even wider range of riders,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle.

When you look at the Scout Bobber Sixty, you’ll notice that it looks more or less like the other Scout motorcycles in most ways. It has a sleek silhouette, low-set saddle, chopped fenders, and wide handlebars. This Scout, however, gets a blacked-out engine as standard, a single bare headlight, perch-mounted mirrors, and five-spoke wheels. So it is different. Indian actually managed to make the bike 24 pounds lighter than the Scout Bobber with the bigger engine.

The engine in the Scout Bobber Sixty is the 999cc V-twin that makes 78 hp. The $8,999 price tag on this model should entice plenty of new buyers, and those buyers will have two color choices: matte black and glossy black. They can also choose ABS or non-ABS. There are over 140 accessories customers can choose to add to the bike, too.