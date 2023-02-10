Indian Motorcycles Poised to Release an Elite Pursuit

Indian’s got a pretty new pony to debut to the masses – and based on the circulating evidence, it’s an Elite variant of the iconic Pursuit.

“The confirmation comes to us via vehicle certification data filed in Australia for Indian’s PowerPlus models,” contributes Motorcycle.com.

“In addition to the Challenger and Pursuit models that were already announced, the certification data includes a new Pursuit Elite model, with the model code LDERR.”

A view of Indian’s Pursuit, which will soon be joined by an Elite variant. Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles.

The Elite prescription purportedly includes an obligatory new paint scheme (not the Sapphire Blue Smoke or the Heavy Metal Smoke of previous machines), as well as a special finish (black chrome finishes, according to RideAaprt) and upgrades in the electronics department.

We also know that the weight of the thing is somewhere around that of the Pursuit Limited with a Premium Package – so it wouldn’t be too much to assume that this Pursuit Elite could also carry “electronically adjustable spring-preload for the Fox shock, an IMU for cornering-aware ABS and traction control, fog lights, and a heated Touring Comfort seat” (via UltimateMotorcycling).

A 7” TFT, touchscreen panel, and 35 gallons of storage will complete the assemblage, with the whole caboodle rolling on Indian’s 1,768cc PowerPlus engine, capable of 122hp and 128lb-ft of torque.

What do you think? Is an Elite Pursuit on the 2023 wishlist?

*Media sourced from Indian Motorcycles*