Husqvarna’s Norden 901 Release Delayed By Patents

Adaptive Cruise Control Might Be In The Cards

It’s been quite some time since the covers were torn off of Husqvarna’s plans to bring a larger adventure bike to the market, and many of us have been wondering when the heck we can expect an official release as the anticipation for this model increases.

At the time, we still don’t have a definitive answer from Husqvarna as to when we should expect this ADV bike to hit showrooms, but we do have a glimmer of hope coming in the form of patent data that points us in a proper direction as to what has been holding up this release.

A few weeks ago, KTM filed a patent detailing a headlight-embedded radar system that hints towards an adaptive cruise control system that will be coming to later KTM and Husqvarna models. As the Norden 901 is a brand new model and Husky’s introduction to the ADV market, I’m sure that it’s in their best interest to ‘stick the landing’ right the first time and not miss out on any key features the market may be expecting; ala ACC.

The patent documents reveal this ACC system inlaid into a few different KTM headlight assemblies, but most importantly we can see an example of a large circular headlight that also features this adaptive cruise control system. ACC systems work wonders in touring platforms and make sense to package into a bike suited for going the distance, so it’s no surprise that the Norden 901’s release will be prolonged until they perfect the ACC system.

KTM’s first motorcycle outfitted with the ACC system should roll out at the end of this month, so it’s safe to assume the Norden will follow suit at some point in the near future.