Honda X Seiko: A Watch Inspired by the World’s Most Popular Motorcycle

She’s small, she’s underboned – and now, she’s got a(nother) watch inspired by her legacy.

Honda has recently collaborated with Seiko 5 Sports to punt out one – okay, two – new motorcycle-inspired chronographs for our good industry+, and all in the name of the world’s most popular motorbike (via Monimoto).

The Seiko 5 Sports Honda Super Cub Limited Edition Chronograph comes in two model schemes: SRPJ49 (‘Tasmania Metallic Green’) – inspired by the JDM-exclusive Super Cub first seen in 2018 – and SRPJ75 (the black one) – taking after the highly popular Super Cub C125.

According to Hagerty, both will come as part of a limited-piece fleet, with the green SRPJ49 being part of 6,000 units, while the SRPJ75 will offer 5,000 units to riders and Super Cub fans around our good globe.

This watch is an official licensed product of both brands, with the Super Cub inspiration embedded in the following:

Dial emulates the Super Cub’s front

12 o’clock marker matches the bike’s front headlamp

1 and 11 o’clock indices mimic the front indicators

Crown carries the fuel gauge aign

Bezel shows off a 30km/h speed limit sign

The accompanying Nato strap is handy for over-the-gear wear, too – all complementing Seiko’s reputation for top-quality automatic movement, day-date display, water resistance, recessed crown and durable case/bracelet via her SKX dive-style platform.

Want a piece for yourself?

Be sure to check out both models on Seiko’s website; stay tuned for updates as they come down the pipeline by subscribing to our newsletter, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.