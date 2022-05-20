Ducati Collabs with Bulgari for Special Edition Chronograph

Ducati has a moto-inspired ticker from a collaboration with Bulgari that seeks to ‘revolutionize the standards of luxury sports watches’ – and it’s currently being touted as ‘The Best Bulgari Watch in History.’

Celebrating the partnership between the jewelry Maison and the iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer, the Bulgari Aluminum Ducati Special Edition chronograph – according to Ducati’s recent press release – features “a stunning dial in Ducati red color and three subdials with a sporty style inspired by the Ducati rev counter graphics: black background, white indexes and red sphere.”

The 40mm aluminum case straps to a rubber bracelet, which also holds the titanium case back (treated with anti-wear DLC), as well as the crown and chronograph pushers of the same metal.

The press release states that the unit is water-resistant up to 100 meters, and guarantees tenth-of-a-second accuracy, thanks to the specifications of the self-wound BVL 130 beating @ 28,800 vibrations per hour.

A total of 1000 lucky Ducatisti and Bulgari fans will be able to get their wrists on these pieces, with the 1000-piece fleet each bearing a production number for a limited-edition feel, as well as ‘a special anodized aluminum case with rubber interior and soft touch finish, bearing the signatures of the two brands Ducati and Bulgari.’

So how are both parties feeling about the Bulgari Aluminum Ducati Special Edition chronograph?

“The quest for lightness, obsessive attention to detail, the use of fine materials and the creation of a distinctive and immediately recognizable design are the values that have inspired us in this project,” states Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati’s Centro Stile Director.

“Working on this project with Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director, whom I have known for 15 years, was a way of bringing together our passions: motorbikes and high-end watchmaking.”

Bulgari’s Product Creation Executive Director (Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani) is also tickled pink abot the collab:

“I had a great pleasure to visit once again the Ducati factory in Borgo Panigale in Italy and exchange with Andrea Ferraresi, discussing the many parallels between motorbikes and watches, our common passion for the beauty of the mechanics and the Italian design approach.”

“For this special collaboration the Bulgari Aluminum model was a natural choice due to its combination of materials, sporty character and iconic look.”

The Bulgari Aluminum Ducati Special Edition chronograph is currently on Bulgari’s website for $5,000 USD, with delivery taking a very nice 4-5 days (at least, according to the equation on Bulgari’s webpage).

Be sure to check back for updates and other stories like this, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.