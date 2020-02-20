Honda Will Bring Its ADV 150 Scooter to the U.S. in 2021

Scootin’ and Adventurin’

The rumor for a while was that Honda will bring its adventure scooter to the U.S. Well, now it has been confirmed. Honda will bring an adventure scooter here, but it won’t be the one that a lot of people thought. The X-ADV 300 is not coming to the U.S. but the ADV 150 scooter will come here in 2021, according to some new filings by the California Air and Resources Board (CARB).

The ADV 150 came to the world at the 2019 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show. The bike is a mixture of aggressive lines and adorable scooter designs. The scooter’s specs for the U.S. have not been released just yet, but the one crafted for the Indonesian market features a 149.3cc single-cylinder engine that makes 14.2 hp at 8,500 rpm.

This might not be the adventure scooter that some wanted, but at least we’ll be getting one. The machine weighs just 300 pounds. It weighs 300 pounds, has a 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheel, disc brakes, and come in a variety of colors.

Scooters have never really been a big hit here in North America. The ADV scooters in other parts of the world have taken off, but I think Honda may have some trouble getting buy-in here in the U.S. However, I’d be one of the riders out there interested. Scooters are killer. They’re easy to ride, practical for in-town use, and get great gas mileage. They’re also fun. An ADV scooter would be even more fun.