Honda Teases Us With 2021 CB1000R

Naked Liter Bikes Are Cool

The CB1000R is to the CBR1000RR similarly as the FZ(MT)-10 is to the R1. They are both naked versions of the brand’s premiere liter race bikes featuring de-tuned engines and comfortable ergonomics suited for easier riding (or wheelies).

Honda touts this as a “Neo-Sport Cafe” styled motorcycle, but I’m going to cut through the fluff and call it a naked CBR1000RR going forwards.

The 2020 edition of this motorcycle featured the 998cc inline-four engine from the CBR1000RR – except it has been de-tuned and had the fuel re-mapped to give you a comfortable 143.5 horsepower @ 10,500 rpm and 76 lb-ft of torque at 8500 rpm. Contrast that to the CBR1000RR’s 215 horsepower and 83 lb-ft of torque you will start to see that although these motorcycles share the same engine they are far different beasts.

This teaser for the 2021 CB1000R doesn’t give too much away about the motorcycle – typically with teasers they don’t want to show you much – but you can see that the headlight configuration was changed. It now appears like they moved the horizontal LED bar furter up and made it shorter compared to the older model. I’m not sure if I’m a huge fan of this as it kind of looks like a bulls nose ring now instead of an elegant headlight; but i digress.

There isn’t a who lot else we can see from this video currently, so we have November 10th checked off the calendar now so we can see what this new motorcycle is truely going to look like.

Just a side note: I thought it was very cool that this teaser reminded me so fondly of the old Need For Speed 3 intro with the sparks flying for the unveiling. It’s a silly little anecdote but some of you may appreciate the similarities.