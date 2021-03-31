Honda Japan Officially Pulls The Covers On The GB350

GB350 Touches Down in Japan

After all this chatter and multiple (probably 10) news posts regarding India’s wildly successful H’Ness CB350, Japan finally gets its turn… Except this model will be named the GB350 instead.

Honda has made some very minor changes to the bike to make it more appealing to the Japanese market. Although the GB is very similar to India’s H’Ness, there are still some minimal changes that make this bike the GB. The GB350 will come in a standard model in addition to the ‘S’ version. Both versions will come complete with LED lighting all around and a hybrid gauge system that utilizes both analog and digital clusters.

The GB350 brothers will retain the same powerplant found in the CB350 from India. The 348cc thumper is paired to a five-speed transmission to produce a total of 20 horsepower. Traction control and ABS are available to tame this little beast as well.

Although our American readers might be disappointed to see Japan get this bike without any updates on whether NA markets will be seeing this vehicle, there is still hope. Honda likes to release bikes in Japan before debuting them in the American market, so hopefully, this Japanese release of the GB350 means a brighter future for American riders seeking the perfect low-displacement Honda commuter.

The standard GB350 will be priced at 550,000 Yen ($4,960 USD), while the S will bump the price to 594,000 Yen ($5,357 USD) and will hit Japanese showroom floors on April 22nd, 2021.