Honda’s H’Ness CB350 Is Already Getting to Customers

They’re Shipping These Bikes Quickly

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Honda of India introduced the H’Ness CB350 but already the company is shipping bikes to customers. According to Hindustan Times, Honda announced it was shipping new bikes to customers across India.

Honda held a special event to celebrate the bikes leaving the Manesar-based production plant. The company got famous percussionist Sivamani to write an anthem for the motorcycle. The song actually uses the H’Ness CB350’s engine sound.

This bike is supposed to be a kind of flagship machine for Honda of India and take on Royal Enfield at its own game. For this reason, it makes sense that Honda would pull out all the stops for its new motorcycle leaving the factory. It’s a premium machine and is more expensive than the competition, but Honda feels that premium price is warranted.

This move by Honda to get the bike out and into the world makes sense. This is a time of year that’s known to be a popular time to buy bikes, so Honda wanted to hit the market just as buyers were looking to make a purchase. It has done that in style.