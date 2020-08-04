Honda India Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Pick Up a Bit

Good News

Okay, so Honda India motorcycle and scooter sales are still down YTD, but when you look at where sales were in June when compared with July, things look far better. That is good news, and I’m going to take it to mean that India might be coming out of the scooter and motorcycle sales slump that happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re not out of the woods yet with COVID-19 or the economic impacts caused by the pandemic, but this positive momentum could be a good thing, indeed.

The company went from selling about 203,000 bikes in June to about 309,000 bikes in July, according to the Economic Times of India. That’s still about 180,000 fewer than July of last year, but the fact that it’s a move from month to month seems to be a little more important here in the short term. YTD numbers are going to be all jacked up whereas right not it might make more sense to compare one month to the last.

Overall, it’s less about the numbers and more about the momentum and what that could mean for the industry overall. I want to see strong sales of motorcycles and scooters, and this is a move towards that.