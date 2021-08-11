HondaBest Off-Road/Dirt Bike GlovesOff-RoadnotfpSingle-Cylinder125 - 249ccClassic & Vintage Motorcycles

Honda CRF230F Motorcycles

2004 CRF230F

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Dry Weight 238.0 pounds
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Warranty 6 months

2005 CRF230F

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Dry Weight 238.0 pounds
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Warranty 6 months

2006 CRF230F

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Dry Weight 238.0 pounds
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Model ID CRF230F

2007 CRF230F

OVERVIEW

  • Overview: A certified hit with anyone who’s ever thrown a leg over it, the CRF230F with its six-speed tranny is, hands down, a blast to ride, packing all the four-stroke performance for which Honda is legendary. With a 34.1″ seat height, it’s perfectly sized for adults and teenagers alike. And thanks to electric start and plush, long-travel suspension, it’s also as easy to ride as it is fun.

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Dry Weight 238.0 pounds
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Model ID CRF230F

2008 CRF230F

OVERVIEW

  • Overview: Put in simple, moto-friendly terms, the CRF230F is a certified blast to ride. Just ask the countless riders, of all skill and experience levels, who’ve ever twisted its throttle and made easy work of the toughest trails. With its six-speed transmission, plush, long-travel suspension, electric starter, 34.1-inch seat height, and new fuel tank, it’s the perfect — and perfectly sized — off-roader for adults and teenagers alike.

 

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Curb Weight TBD
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 1.9 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Model ID CRF230F
Emissions Meets current CARB and EPA standards. California version differs slightly due to emissions equipment.
Warranty 6 months coverage of defects in materials and workmanship

2009 CRF230F

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery 26mm piston-valve
Ignition CDI

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Rear Brake Drum
Front Tire 80/100-21
Rear Tire 100/100-18

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3 degrees
Trail 112.0mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 54.1 inches
Seat Height 34.1 inches
Curb Weight 249 pounds (Includes all standard equipment, required fluids and full tank of fuel ready to ride)
Ground Clearance 11.7 inches
Fuel Capacity 1.9 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve

OTHER
Colors Red
Model ID CRF230F
Emissions Meets current CARB and EPA standards. California version differs slightly due to emissions equipment.
Warranty 6 months coverage of defects in materials and workmanship

2011 CRF230F

ENGINE
Engine Type 223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9.0:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery Single 28 mm piston-valve carb
Ignition N/A

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed with manual clutch
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain, 13T/50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37 mm leading-axle Showa fork; 216 mm (8.5 in.) travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single shock with spring preload adjustment; 230 mm (9.1 in.) travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Brake Front 240 mm disc with dual-piston caliper; rear drum
Front Tire 80/100-21

DIMENSION
Wheelbase 1,372 mm (54 in.)
Seat Height 878 mm (34.6 in.)
Curb Weight 113 kg (249 lb) including required fluids and full tank of gas – ready to ride
Ground Clearance 305 mm (12 in.)
Fuel Capacity 7 litres, including 1.3-litre reserve

OTHER
Colors Extreme Red
MSRP $4,499
Emissions Meets current CARB and EPA standards. California version differs slightly due to emissions equipment.
Warranty 6 months, unlimited mileage, freely transferable warranty, extended coverage available with Honda Plus

2012 CRF230F

 

ENGINE
Engine Type  air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
Displacement 223 cc
Bore and Stroke 65.5mm x 66.2mm
Compression Ratio 9:1
Valve Train SOHC; two-valve
Fuel Delivery
  • USA: 26mm piston-valve carburetor
  • Canada: Single 28 mm piston-valve carb
Ignition N/A

DRIVETRAIN
Transmission Six-speed with manual clutch
Final Drive #520 O-ring-sealed chain
Front sprocket 13T
Rear sprocket 50T

CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
Front Suspension 37 mm leading-axle Showa fork; 216 mm (8.5 in.) travel
Rear Suspension Pro-Link Showa single shock with spring preload adjustment; 230 mm (9.1 in.) travel
Front Brake Single 240mm disc
Brake Front 240 mm disc with dual-piston caliper; rear drum
Front Tire 80/100-21

DIMENSION
Rake 27.3° (Caster Angle)
Trail 112mm (4.4 inches)
Wheelbase 1,372 mm (54 in.)
Seat Height 878 mm (34.6 in.)
Curb Weight 113 kg (249 lb) including required fluids and full tank of gas – ready to ride
Ground Clearance 305 mm (12 in.)
Fuel Capacity 7 litres (1.9 GalUS), including 1.3-litre (0.4 Gal) reserve

OTHER
Colors Extreme Red
MSRP $4,599
Emissions Meets current California Air Resources Board (CARB) and EPA off-road emissions standards.
Warranty 6 months, unlimited mileage, freely transferable warranty; extended coverage available with Honda Plus
Model Id CRF230F

