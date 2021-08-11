Honda CRF230F Motorcycles

2004 CRF230F
|
ENGINE
|Engine Type
|223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
|Bore and Stroke
|65.5mm x 66.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Valve Train
|SOHC; two-valve
|Fuel Delivery
|26mm piston-valve
|Ignition
|CDI
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final Drive
|#520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T
|
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Suspension
|37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
|Rear Suspension
|Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
|Front Brake
|Single 240mm disc
|Rear Brake
|Drum
|Front Tire
|80/100-21
|Rear Tire
|100/100-18
|
DIMENSION
|Rake
|27.3 degrees
|Trail
|112.0mm (4.4 inches)
|Wheelbase
|54.1 inches
|Seat Height
|34.1 inches
|Dry Weight
|238.0 pounds
|Ground Clearance
|11.7 inches
|Fuel Capacity
|2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve
|
OTHER
|Colors
|Red
|Warranty
|6 months
2007 CRF230F
OVERVIEW
- Overview: A certified hit with anyone who’s ever thrown a leg over it, the CRF230F with its six-speed tranny is, hands down, a blast to ride, packing all the four-stroke performance for which Honda is legendary. With a 34.1″ seat height, it’s perfectly sized for adults and teenagers alike. And thanks to electric start and plush, long-travel suspension, it’s also as easy to ride as it is fun.
|
ENGINE
|Engine Type
|223cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke
|Bore and Stroke
|65.5mm x 66.2mm
|Compression Ratio
|9.0:1
|Valve Train
|SOHC; two-valve
|Fuel Delivery
|26mm piston-valve
|Ignition
|CDI
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Transmission
|Six-speed
|Final Drive
|#520 O-ring-sealed chain; 13T/50T
|
CHASSIS / SUSPENSION / BRAKES
|Front Suspension
|37mm leading-axle Showa fork; 9.5-inch travel
|Rear Suspension
|Pro-Link Showa single-shock with spring-preload adjustability; 9.0-inch travel
|Front Brake
|Single 240mm disc
|Rear Brake
|Drum
|Front Tire
|80/100-21
|Rear Tire
|100/100-18
|
DIMENSION
|Rake
|27.3 degrees
|Trail
|112.0mm (4.4 inches)
|Wheelbase
|54.1 inches
|Seat Height
|34.1 inches
|Dry Weight
|238.0 pounds
|Ground Clearance
|11.7 inches
|Fuel Capacity
|2.2 gallons, including 0.4-gallon reserve
|
OTHER
|Colors
|Red
|Model ID
|CRF230F
