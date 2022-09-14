Honda Could Go Public with New Pre-2025 Electrification Strategy

Remember that new electrification strategy that Honda just released, involving a total of 10 electric bikes to be debuted by 2025 in multiple global markets?

Well, the strategy is barely out of the conference room before we’re told that the marque is also considering taking her new pet public…but what does it mean when a brand ‘goes public?’

For a multi-conglomerate marque like Honda, it means ‘an influx of cash, increased public awareness, better valuation, attracting better talent and more easily raising funds for future projects (via PointPark).’

“Powered By Honda.” Media sourced from Market Research Times.

According to Investing.com, this news (sourced from the Wall Street Joural, who cited the Japanese manufacturer’s managing officer Yoshishige Nomura) comes the same day as the conference.

In other words, ‘going public’ with their electric bikes was always an option in Honda’s pocket – but why would they do something like that?

“Honda dominates the global motorcycle business, but faces challenges in promoting higher-priced electric variants in developing economies,” explains the report.

“…some of Honda’s rivals in markets such as India have lapped the company in introducing battery-powered motorcycles and bikes.”

One of Honda’s electric bikes for kids. Media sourced from Electrek.

In other words, Honda is aware of their position in an increasingly aggressive market – and considering their size and success in the motorcycle industry, the brand’s value in the stocks department would be desirable, indeed.

More money, more wiggle room.

“The report, which did not disclose where the company would list its unit, said talks of the pros and cons of the plan were still at an early stage,” finishes the report.

A view of Honda’s electric dirt bike concept. Media sourced from Motorcycle News.

We will keep you up to date on everything here as more information trickles down the pipeline