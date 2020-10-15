Honda Announces the 2021 Forza 750 For Europe

A Maxi Scooter That Should Do Well

Honda’s Forza maxi-scooter is an important model in many markets around the globe. Now the company has added a 745cc version of the bike to the European lineup. This version will join the 125 and the 350.

The bike is based on the Honda X-ADV that’s so popular in Europe right now. This is essentially the city version of that bike with a Forza badge.

The new Forza 750 features the same tubular steel frame, aluminum swingarm, and front fender as the X-ADV as well as the 745cc parallel-twin engine. It of course has far different bodywork and styling and it loses the long-travel suspension. This more city-focused suspension drops the set height to just over 31 inches instead of the X-ADV’s higher 32.2 inches.

The bike utilizes a dual-clutch transmission to get power to the ground, and the engine has been set up to pas the latest European emissions standards. It puts out 57.8 hp at 6750 rpm and 50.9 lb-ft. at 4750 rpm, according to Motorcycle.com.

The bike has a range of 230 miles on a full 3.5-gallon tank. It gets three ride modes: rain, standard, and sport. There’s also a customizable mode. The bike also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC, a.k.a. traction control) offering three levels of intervention.

The bike also gets LED headlight, LED taillight, a claimed curb weight of 518 pounds, under-seat storage, and 5-inch color TFT display and a new Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. The price on this model is unknown at this time, but it should be a little less expensive than the X-ADV, which runs £10,349.