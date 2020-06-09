HJC’s New V90 Retro Modular Helmet With a Bubble Visor Looks Cool

A Cool New Modular Option

When I think HJC, I don’t usually think of a retro style. The company makes some of the best helmets out there, but they’re not usually chasing after that look of yesteryear. However, this new V90 modular helmet does that a little bit. It’s not on the same level as far as retro styling goes as Biltwell or Bell’s lids, but it’s a good looking blend of modern and retro aesthetics.

The helmet features a mostly round shell with a large air vent on the forehead and a second large air duct on the chin bar. At the rear of the helmet is an exhaust duct. The bubble visor looks a lot like the old-school snap-on ones, but it’s as modern as any regular visor. The chin bar moves up as it would on any other modular design, too.

The helmet gets a fog-treated internal sun shield. The mechanism for operating it is on the left side next to the visor. You also get an antibacterial and moisture-wicking removable interior. The interior will also accommodate speakers for a Bluetooth comm system and it’s designed to accommodate eyeglasses, too.

The shell is a polycarbonate composite that comes in two sizes depending on where you fall on the sizing chart. The helmet itself comes in XS to XXL. Pricing is $319.99 on the low end and $329.90 on the high end. It’s available now, and hopefully, we’ll get one to review soon. It’s a cool looking helmet, and gives you a good option if you want a retro silhouette but don’t want to compromise on airflow or features.