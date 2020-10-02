Here’s Your First Look at the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS And R 1250 GS Adventure

The Flagship Adventure Machines Are Here

BMW has updated the BMW R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure for 2021. These new motorcycles are now compliant with Euro 5 emissions standards and offer quite a lot that adventure riders will absolutely love.

The motorcycles look very similar to last year’s models but they offer some new colors, including light white solid paint color, triple black, triple black, ice grey colorway, and a Rallye white, blue and red color scheme. There’s also a new a special, new “40 Years GS” black and yellow color.

As for the engine, the bike gets more or less the same one. It’s the 1254cc Boxer with ShiftCam technology offering variable valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. The output is 134 hp at 7,750 rpm and 105 lb-ft of torque at 6,250 rpm. However, it was updated to meet Euro 5 regulations.

BMW also reworked the ride modes and how they impact the engine and transmission, including adding a new Eco mode that will help your bike sip fuel if you’re in need of it doing so. Traction control has also been reworked and ABS Pro is standard for the new motorcycle. The hill-start control is also better now thanks to a six-axis EMU, which also controls the traction control.

The lights have been updated, too. Now the headlight is adaptive and turns into a curve as you control the bike. The turn signals are now LEDs. Otherwise, BMW left the bike as it was. There’s no reason to change a fantastic machine like the top-dog GS. Pricing and availability have not been disclosed at this time.