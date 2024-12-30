Head To Toe Review With The 2025 Venustas Collection

Stay warm this winter with their vast selection of heated gear!

Venustas is a heated apparel company with dozens of products to choose from ranging from jackets, vests, and accessories such as heated gloves and socks. They sent us a variety of 7.4v heated products from their 2024 collection so we’re going to put them to the test and explore how they perform.

We used them in a variety of use cases including motorcycles, ebikes, scooters, and just overall lifestyle. For each of the products, we’re going to rate them on the following:

Build Quality

Fit & Comfort

Heating Capability

Battery Life

Disclaimer: We have no financial relationship with Venustas. The samples were sent to us graciously by their marketing team for the purposes of testing and review, adhering to our review policy.

Men’s Classic Heated Vest 7.4V

The heated vest is the most comfortable option among heated gear because it provides extensive body contact with the integrated heating elements. It features six strategically placed heating zones—left and right shoulders, mid-back, left and right pockets, and the collar—which ensure even warmth distribution.

With three adjustable heating settings, you can easily tailor the warmth to your preference, making it adaptable for various weather conditions or personal comfort levels.

The vest is made with high-quality materials that enhance its performance. The outer shell is crafted entirely from water-resistant nylon, offering protection against light rain or snow. The inner lining, made from 95% polyester and 5% silver mylar thermal fabric, provides excellent insulation to keep you warm and comfortable in colder temperatures.

It zips up all the way to your chin, effectively keeping your neck shielded from the cold. The zippered pockets are another practical touch, ensuring your belongings stay secure and won’t fall out while you’re on the move.

Drawstrings at the bottom allow you to tighten the vest for a snug fit, helping to retain warmth. Its straightforward yet effective design makes it an excellent underlayer if you need an extra boost of heating during particularly cold days.

One consideration for future improvement is the placement of the battery pack, which is currently located at the lower small of the back. While it ensures a balanced design, some might find it slightly uncomfortable compared to the offset placement used inside the heated jacket. However, this doesn’t take away from the vest’s overall functionality.

Battery life was exactly as advertised, and I was able to squeeze 3 hours out of the high setting but used it mostly on medium heat to get the best of both worlds, occasionally extending it to a full day’s worth (8-9 hours) on the low setting.

Overall, this heated vest is a great combination of comfort, practicality, and functionality, making it a reliable choice for winter activities or just staying warm in chilly conditions.

Heated Jacket 7.4V

Moving on to the heated jacket, it combines comfort and functionality with its water-resistant polyester shell and thoughtful design elements. The fit is comfortable, and features like zippered side pockets and an easy-to-access chest pocket make it practical for everyday use while Velcro cuffs and a detachable hood add to its versatility.

The jacket is equipped with five heating zones—left and right shoulders, left and right chests, and the mid-back. It performs best in temperatures of -5°C or warmer, providing ample heating capability for most cold-weather scenarios. The three heat settings are easy to toggle through, and the jacket automatically stays on high for about ten minutes before shifting to medium heat. You can manually adjust it back to high, and it will remain at that setting. It’s a smart design choice in order to preserve battery life.

When riding an electric bike or a scooter, this jacket excels at breaking the wind. Zipping it up to the neck, combined with the Velcro-adjustable cuffs, keeps your upper body warm even on brisk rides. The hood includes an additional visor, showcasing the attention to detail in the design. Drawstrings at the bottom help prevent wind from sneaking in underneath, and the silver mylar thermal lining kept me nice as warm especially as the coils heated up.

A notable difference from the heated vest is the battery placement. The battery pocket is inside, near the left pocket, rather than at the back. This placement ensures comfort when sitting down, as the battery doesn’t poke into your lower back. The jacket’s overall construction feels solid, with high-quality water-resistant material, YKK zippers, and a fleece-lined hood adding to its premium feel. It’s clear that Venustas designed this jacket with both comfort and practicality in mind.

Zipper up Heated Hoodie for Unisex 7.4V

Capping off the upper body layers, there’s the heated hoodie, which stood out to me in terms of comfort. Aesthetically, it’s my favorite of the products as despite its seemingly pedestrian look, I think the squared shoulders give it a sharp look, and even though it’s slightly oversized, it still fits well and looks great.

Made from a polyester shell, the hoodie is incredibly comfortable but does tend to pick up pet hair. I’ve got 2 dogs and as soon as I set it down, it picks up fur like no one else’s business.

Like the vest and jacket, it features five heating zones strategically placed to provide warmth. These include the left and right shoulders, left and right chests, and the mid-back. Even without the heating elements activated, the fleece-lined interior provides significant warmth. On particularly cold days around -5°C, it’s sufficient on its own or layered underneath a jacket. However, in temperatures any colder than -5°C, you will want a dedicated winter jacket for extra insulation.

I would frequently pair both the hoodie and the jacket together. Double heat!

The inside of the hoodie is entirely fleece-lined except for the areas with heating coils to maximize warmth proximity. It uses elastic stops and a band at the bottom to block wind effectively. The battery pocket is located inside, behind the left pocket, which is a more comfortable placement compared to the back. This positioning ensures the battery doesn’t cause discomfort when sitting. I would use the same battery pack provided to me for the jacket and vest, so the charge lasted just as long and was no different.

As mentioned, the hoodie is comfortable and on some Fall days, I don’t even need to use the battery because it’s so warm on its own. Plus, it looks great, making it an easy choice for casual wear.

The only drawback is the lack of zippered pockets. The kangaroo pockets are not particularly deep and given its price point, which is close to the heated jacket and more expensive than the vest, I’d hope Venustas considers adding zippered pockets in future versions to enhance its practicality. Despite this, the hoodie remains a well-designed and comfortable piece of heated gear.

Heated Gloves for Men & Women 7.4V 2.0

Now, let’s talk about the gloves. These are gauntlet-style gloves, a great design choice because the cuffs fit comfortably over a jacket. Several features make these gloves effective for winter, including an adjustable Velcro strap at the wrist for a secure fit and an additional drawstring to keep them snugly in place.

The placement of the battery is both obvious and smart—it sits on top of your wrist where you barely feel it. Like the other products, the gloves have three heating levels controlled by a button on top. The heating elements run across the top of the gloves and into the fingers, ensuring even heat distribution. However, during testing, the fingertips tended to get cold quickly, a common issue echoed by other users.

Powered by a 7.4V 2000mAh battery, the gloves do an admirable job of keeping your hands warm in moderately cold temperatures. That said, for temperatures below -5°C, a 12V option might provide better heating performance, especially as windchills will substantially make things colder. On the high setting, the 7.4V battery only warmed my hands to a lukewarm level, which felt underwhelming.

At $170 MSRP, these gloves are on the pricey side, especially when compared to winter gloves from major sportswear brands. However, they’ve recently gone on clearance for $84.99, which is a much better value. While these gloves might not be the most cost-effective option, they’re still a solid choice for moderately cold conditions. Keeping extremities warm is always a challenge for winter gear, and these gloves perform reasonably well within their limitations. If you’re looking for something to handle extreme cold, mittens may be a better option.

Venustas has released a new version of this glove, with the same $170 MSRP, so it will be interesting to see how they’ve improved on this design.

Unisex Heated Socks 7.4V (with Full Foot Coverage)

These socks are thick and comfy.

They’re a bit long for my liking as they go up all the way to my knees whereas most of my socks sit right underneath my calf. Those with big calves may find this style somewhat constricting but the design prioritizes warmth

The heating elements are situated along the full sole of the the sock, made with a Ultra-fine metal fiber composite wire which you can’t feel against the plushness of the COOLMAX®️ fiber material, which offers breathability and moisture-wicking properties.

The socks are made from 50% Cotton + 30% Coolmax + 13% Polyester + 7% Spandex, which is what gives it an elasticity that isn’t constricting to wear.

The socks use the same 2000mAh battery which only took a couple hours to bring it to a full charge and on a low setting, you can get 10+ hours of heating and the batteries fit into a slot at the top of the socks. The controller will automatically adjusts to medium heat after 15 minutes on high level. Expect to get roughly 3 hours on high, around 5 on medium.

During my testing, you cannot feel that they’re even there owing to the low battery profile and strategic placement. I think that if the batteries were against the shin, they would be more prominently felt.

The heating was spaced out nicely and do a great job of keeping you warm even if you wear them with breathable shoes like runners. Wearing them with boots are guaranteed to keep your feet nice and toasty if you want to use them on a cold morning of snow shovelling.

Venustas also has a version of the sock with half-foot coverage for roughly the same price, focusing on warm in the toes.

What I Like Most About Venustas Gear

Great quality products and they look fantastic, with a variety of different materials to suit your preferences. I prefer fleece due to the texture whereas I find nylon to be mostly cold and uncomfortable.

Batteries all work interchangeably, with the exception of the glove and sock batteries which use a different DC charge port. This is a non-issue as the glove and sock batteries keep a minimal profile for comfort.

Every product Venustas sent me is washable, and they recommend the following:

Vest, Jacket, and Hoodie are both hand and machine washable.

Gloves and Socks are hand washable only.

Do not iron.

Do not dry clean.

Do not machine dry.

The other thing is everything layers together in a complementary fashion. I wore the hoodie + jacket, the hoodie + vest, and occasionally all three together. They work just as well as standalone heated gear.

The 7.4v gear performs admirably in cold weather conditions up to -5C, and if you want to get more warmth out of them, you’ll have to consider their 12v lineup. Anything warmer than that, and you’ll find that the Venustas collection can handle it without any issues.

I wore the Venustas outwear almost everyday, as does my wife when she goes for her daily walks with the dogs. From casual outings to fall hikes, they’ve held up fantastic with nearly no signs of wear after 3 months.

Compatibility with Motorcycle Gear and Price Comparison With Moto Brands

Products such as the vest and hoodie are wearable under motorcycle jackets.

Venustas does not claim their heated gear to be protective, so let’s be very clear on that. Their outerwear is not the same as a motorcycle apparel company such as Gerbing who have integrated heating designs with protective elements like knuckle guards and palm sliders. These gloves can be found at $350USD and up, substantially more than heated winter gloves themselves. The same goes for Gerbing’s 7v battery heated hoodie, which retails for $293 USD and doesn’t offer any CE protection.

Other manufacturers may offer heated liners, also meant for wearing underneath actual motorcycle gloves.

However, you can easily pair Venustas gear with existing protective gear and still get the benefits of both. Additionally, their heated gear offers versatile use cases, just as I was able to use them in a variety of settings beyond motorcycling.

Need some added warmth for snow shovelling after a snowstorm? Throw on a heated jacket, gloves, and socks and tackle the snow without ever feeling the winter freeze.

Want something comfy for when you take the dogs on a walk during a nippy day? Easy.

I have no qualms about wearing this heated gear when riding ebikes or escooters, but as riders we’re proponents of ATGATT, so we always recommend pairing heated gear with protective equipment.

A Word On Sizing

Overall, I have absolutely nothing but great things to say about Venustas gear.

They make a great product, priced reasonably, and the quality is top notch. Their gear is ergonomically comfortable to wear with embellishments that highlight the functionality of their apparel design. My biggest recommendation is that with heated gear, it’s crucial to have skin-to-skin contact to full take advantage of heating, which makes online purchasing a bit more challenging, especially for those who are in between sizes.

Without the close contact, the heating elements don’t produce enough heat to warm your body. On the other hand, going a size down may result in getting something too small.

The jacket and hoodie were slightly oversized, and as a result, I wasn’t able to fully take advantage of the heating elements unless I pulled the material taut against my body. This is a sizing issue, not a product issue, and is part and parcel for anyone who is purchasing clothing online. The size chart on their website was just slightly larger in size.

Michael from Venustas was extremely accommodating, and I’ve had correspondence with several members of their team, and they always put their best foot forward. Since writing this review, I’ve had family members all purchase Venustas gear themselves for various use, including winter photography, mountain biking, and more.

Calgary weather gets substantially colder and can reach -30C. I would be interested in seeing how well their 12v collection fares against the Arctic temperatures that we see here in Canada, which seem to continue to break records year after year.