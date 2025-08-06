Harley’s New CEO, Triumph Preps New Bikes

There’s been quite a bit of movement in multiple corners of our good industry this week.

Here’s what’s been going on amidst the Sturgis hullabaloo:

KTM is back, and they’ve just released their enduro lineup, with promises of the larger-capacity EXC models soon to follow!

Harley-Davidson has named Artie Starrs as its new CEO

Liberty Media has officially acquired Dorna Sports, signalling change for the MotoGP family tree.

Triumph has filed for two new Tiger 900 variants: A GT Alpine and A Rally Desert Special Editions

Let’s start with movement at the Haus of Mattighofen.

KTM Releases 2026 ENDURO LINEUP

Two-Strokes and Four-Strokes Welcome!

It’s not been long since KTM has resumed operations at Mattighofen HQ – and thanks to the bevy of employees returning to work, we’ve now got the first lineup to emerge for 2026: KTM’s enduro lineup.

According to KTM’s press release, the 2026 XC-W Enduro range includes the following models:

2-Stroke:

KTM 125 XC-W

KTM 250 XC-W

KTM 300 EXC

4-Stroke:

KTM 250 EXC-F

KTM 350 EXC-F

KTM 450 EXC-F

KTM 500 EXC-F (all 4-stroke)

The machines that have changed from EXC to XC-W are listed as “bikes crafted for competition purposes,” and KTM’s 300 EXC stands tall as the company’s only EURO5+ homologated 2-stroke machine, expanding on the bike’s potential in this new year of markets.

Perks for this lineup includes TBI electronic fuel injection system for the 2-strokes, while a suite of pretty things like forged triple clamps, Neken bars, Brembo brakes and hydraulic clutch, Keihin throttle body and ODI lock-on grips dress the range nicely.

The above is complemented by the decision to implement 48 mm WP XACT Closed Cartridge forks with new damping settings, lighter springs, and a reworked pressure reservoir. Other practical updates include a new protection cap for the CPC fuel connector, a tweaked radiator cap and the obligatory 2026 styling with vivid orange and red in-mold graphics and new Dunlop Geomax AT82 rubber.

We’re so glad you’re back, Team Orange!

For a detailed look at the new 2026 KTM Enduro lineup, be sure to check out the official press release on KTM’s website:

Harley-Davidson Names New CEO

Artie Starrs to Take Over from October First

Artie Starrs, Harley’s new CEO.

Harley’s had a time of things lately – and while the recent press release listing Jochen Zeitz as Harley’s CEO was a bit tongue-in-cheek, we now understand why the previous CEO was brought up in recent partnership talks.

According to Harley-Davidson’s press release, Harley-Davidsonis appointing a guy named Artie Starrs as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Starrs, who joins the Motor Company from his role as CEO of the Topgolf subsidiary, will officially take the helm on October 1, 2025, leaving Zeitz to fade back to a senior advisor role through February 2026 in the coming months.

The company’s Presiding Director, Troy Alstead, praised Starrs’ experience, stating the following:

“His track record of delivering top and bottom-line growth, combined with his experience in franchise driven industries, are both huge assets for Harley-Davidson at this time in the Company’s history. Artie understands the special place Harley-Davidson occupies in culture and in the lives of our riders. I’m confident that Artie can further enhance this connection with current riders while bringing new people into the H-D community.” – Troy Alstead, Presiding Director, Harley-Davidson ( Harley-Davidson )

As for Starrs himself, we have commentary on his own hopes for the position as well:

“It’s a huge privilege to be joining Harley-Davidson as President and CEO… there is no brand that brings the same level of community and rebellious spirit as Harley-Davidson. I’m excited by the tremendous potential to both drive growth and further enhance the H-D experience for all…” – Artie Starrs, CEO, Harley-Davidson ( Harley-Davidson )

We’ve previously gone over where the money is currently sitting with Harley-Davidson, but for those of you who are not yet in the know, understand this: Harley’s motorcycle division (HDMC) is not doing well, but their financial services company brand (HDFS) is doing great (via PRNewswire press release from Harley). Due to the value of HDFS, Jochen Zeitz was able to acquire funds to provide Harley-Davidson a nice cush in anticipation of his bringing on Starrs, with residuals of the deal likely going toward new movement for HDMC in the coming quarters.

Starr’s proficiency in profitable scaling – and Jochen’s availability for the handover – has not been lost on Harley’s presiding Director, who has commented the following:

“On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Jochen for his outstanding leadership and many significant contributions as Chairman, President, and CEO for over five years. This has included the creation and successful execution of The Hardwire, our five-year strategic plan, in addition to steady stewardship through one of the most challenging periods in the Company’s history. Additionally, the Board recognizes the substantial value unlocked for the Company through the recent HDFS transaction, which Harley-Davidson will benefit from for years to come. We are grateful for his vision and commitment, and we wish him all the very best in the future.” – Troy Alstead, Presiding Director, Harley-Davidson ( Harley-Davidson )

We leave you with parting words from Zeitz:

“It’s been an honor to lead Harley-Davidson over the past five years and to work alongside such talented and passionate teams,” said Jochen Zeitz. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together, and I want to thank the Board, the Harley-Davidson leadership team, and all our employees for their unwavering dedication and hard work. I leave with the confidence that we’ve laid a strong foundation for the Company’s future. I wish Artie every success as he leads Harley-Davidson into its next chapter.” – Jochen Zeitz, previous CEO, Harley-Davidson ( Harley-Davidson )

For a full dive into the details of this major leadership change, check out the official press release on Harley-Davidson’s investor relations page:

MotoGP: Liberty Media Completes Acquisition of Dorna Sports

New Leadership and Ownership Paves the Way for a Fresh Era

Fabio Quartararo FRA

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™ Team

Yamaha

We covered a bit of Liberty Media’s acquirement agreement in Dorna Sports a while ago, but it’s so surreal to officially say that MotoGP is now officially under the same ownership umbrella as Formula 1!

According to the press release published to Liberty Media, €4.2 billion went into the acquirement of Dorna Sports, with the results seeing Liberty holding an 84% majority stake in the MotoGP series.

Apparently, the wait was due to the European Commission, who needed to approve the transaction. Now that everything is confirmed, it is more clear than ever before that MotoGP’s series is about to be put through the same treatment as Formula 1, with Liberty anticipating fantastic results.

As for Dorna Sports, it wouldn’t be the same without long-time CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta, so he’s staying at the helm as the Liberty Media gang joins the board in renewed passion to expand MotoGP’s fanbase, deepen the connection with its fan base, and further commercialize the sport across the world.

For the full details on Liberty Media’s acquisition of MotoGP and Guenther Steiner’s new venture, check out the official press release from Liberty Media and reports from other major news outlets.

Fast Filings: Triumph Preps to Publish Special Edition Tiger 900 Models

Get Ready for GT Alpine and Rally Desert Editions

A view of Triumph’s Tiger. Media sourced form Triumph.

It’s official: Triumph is getting ready to inject some new excitement into its adventure lineup with the addition of two special edition bikes!

According to Denis Chung over at Motorcycle.com, Triumph’s Tiger 900 range will be joined by an Alpine Edition and a Desert Edition. The news comes via homologation filings published in Switzerland – a move that retains faimilarity, given Triumph did something similar with the Tiger 1200 back in 2020.

Based on the above fact, we can expect both these new models to feature unique color schemes and a few premium upgrades; in the case of the Tiger 900 Rally Desert Edition, Chung mentions that the bike will be based on the off-road-focused Rally Pro, with a 21-inch front wheel and a curb weight of 503 pounds joining the Tiger 900 GT Alpine Edition’s GT Pro-esque vibes.

We’re reminded that Triumph’s special editions have previously included a bidirectional quickshifter and a titanium Arrow silencer, and we’re anticipating similar upgrades here. As for the debut date, hang tight, as Triumph typically unveils new models ahead of the fall launch season. Keep your eyes peeled for what’s to come!

For a full dive into the homologation filings of Triumph’s incubating special edition Tiger 900s, be sure to head over to the report on Motorcycle.com: