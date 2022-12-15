Harley-Davidson’s Getting Ready to Celebrate Their 120th

In 1907, a handful of people got together to found a brand. Two prototypes in the back pocket had birthed the idea that combustion engines might be a thing in the future.

And they were right; 115 years later, Harley-Davidson has grown on a scale that those same founders might not have even been able to imagine – and in support of cycle-happy shenanigans, Harley’s getting down for a party on January 18th!

A view of Harley’s offerings to the general cool populace. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

“2023 marks the 120th Anniversary of Harley-Davidson during which we’ll honor our rich heritage, celebrate with our fans and riding community, and reveal our newest motorcycles and product offerings,” celebrates Jochen Zeitz, the current CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“Please join us as we kick off our 120th Anniversary with exciting new model introductions and a peek at what we have in store for the landmark year ahead!”

A view of Harley’s offerings to the general cool populace. Media sourced from the NY Times.

Expect the brand-new 2023 Harley-Davidson lineup, a slew of accessories/gear/apparel, and availability at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships afterwards.

Expect the brand-new 2023 Harley-Davidson lineup, a slew of accessories/gear/apparel, and availability at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships afterwards.