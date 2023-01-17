Harley-Davidson’s CEO Talks of Going All-Electric

Wait, Harley-Davidson? All-electric?

You heard right; Harley’s CEO, Jochen Zeitz, just finished coverage with Dezeen on the brand’s projected goals – though contrary to what’s going around, we won’t have to expect the full transition to happen for at least another couple of decades.

Harley-Davidson’s CEO, Jochen Zeitz. Media sourced from Business Journals.

“It takes decades, right? But you have to also think in decades rather than just thinking about what year and the short-termism that everyone is exposed to as a public company,” Zeitz imparts to Dezeen.

“We are thinking: ‘how do we evolve if you think really long term’, as this will not be an overnight transition…preparing for that transition is why LiveWire was born.”

A Harley bike, showcasing the brand’s continual commitment to the ride. Media sourced from Wallpaper Cave.

In short, Zeitz is turning the American bike brand to align with the founding evolution of her original bones: To reinvent, or simply invent something unique – and all catering to motorcyclists across the industry.

