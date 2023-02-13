Harley-Davidson: The H-D® Collections

Today, Harley-Davidson gave us a trio of apparel collections geared toward “honor[ing] the past, while driving Harley-Davidson apparel into the future” – and in addition to ‘planned collabs,’ the Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson, Harley- Davidson® Originals, and Harley-Davidson® Authorized Vintage collections have an official launch date set for March 9, 2023.

“With H-D® Collections, we’re excited to celebrate two elements of our heritage: design and craftsmanship,” enthuses Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President, and CEO of Harley-Davidson.

“H-D® Collections brings together the many facets of moto-culture lifestyle, paying tribute to our heritage with both Harley-Davidson Originals and Authorized Vintage while pushing the limits of design, form, and function with Bar & Shield.”

Let’s take a gander at what Harley’s got going on here:

The Bar & Shield by Harley-Davidson® Collection

A view of the Bar & Shield Collection soon to be released from Harley-Davdison. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

Hip-huggers Not Included.

“Bar and shield” is a term typically reserved for defining Harley’s logo. Expect heritage to meet a more modern, functional aesthetic here, with focus on the tastes of younger-gen riders.

Harley- Davidson® Originals Collection

A piece of Merch from Harley-Dadvison’s Original Collection. Media sourced from Harley’s relevant press release.

The Classics, Reanimated.

We’re not sure if the materials of the Originals Collection will remain the same, but one thing is for sure – Harley’s history is stuffed to the brim with merch worn by “fearless racers, notable personalities, artists, everyday riders and enthusiasts for generations” – and we don’t expect that stopping anytime soon.

Harley-Davidson® Authorized Vintage Collection

A view of a leather jacket from Harley’s up-and-coming Vintage Collection. Media sourced from Harley’s relevant press release.

“Painstakingly sourced and thoroughly vetted”

– and every piece comes with a very nice certificate of authenticity.

Certified by H-D’s historians, the Authorized Vintage Collection will purportedly feature

t-shirts, sweatshirts, accessories, vests, jackets, and leathers, “as well as monthly drops with rich Harley-Davidson stories.”

Harley-Davidson® Collaborations

A piece from Harley’s incubating Bar & Shield Collection. Media sourced from Harley’s press release.

A Plethora of Potential

We haven’t yet had the low-down on who Harley is collaborating with, but if they’re going to continue in the same direction they have in the past, we’ll be seeing dynamic duos like The Harley-Davidson X Todd Snyder Apparel Collection, The Harley-Davidson® x NEIGHBORHOOD® Collection and Harley’s frequent affiliation with Hollywood celeb Jason Momoa.

