Harley-Davidson Takes On An Off-Road Truck On A Bumpy Off-Road Track

Hoonigan’s YouTube series, “THIS vs THAT,” has gone off-road giving us a new type of competition and in this video, the stage was set for an epic showdown between two formidable off-road machines: an off-road-modified Harley-Davidson Sportster and a Chevy Silverado Prerunner, battling it out on a rugged off-road course.

The track, featuring jumps, bumps, and challenging terrains, lives up to its promise of delivering an exciting showcase of skill and power. Now, we won’t spoil you the results, but we can assure you that throughout the video, both vehicles showcased their distinct strengths on the track, highlighting the capabilities of expertly modified off-road machines.