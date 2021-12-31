Harley-Davidson: Scottish Historic Cottage with H-D Roots For Sale

An ancestral home of one of the four founding members of Harley-Davidson went up for sale- and she’s a beauty.

“Situated in the hamlet of Netherton near Aberlemno, Angus, Davidson Cottage was the first home of William C. Davidson, who went on to found Harley-Davidson after emigrating to the United States in the 19th century,” comments the report from The Scotsman.

The ‘authentic piece of history’ wasn’t always this good-looking – we’re told that 20 years ago, this home was ‘a crumbling ruin.’

Brought back from a dubious future in 2008, the reparations were purported to be completed by a group of Harley fans – and it’s stayed close to the community ever since.

“Maggie Sheritt, Mike Sinclair, and Keith Macintosh, officially opened Davidson’s Cottage in 2012 and a festival to mark Harley-Davidson’s Scots heritage is held in nearby Brechin which hundreds of bikers attend.”

“A truly unique proposition, Davidson Cottage has already gathered quite some following from Harley-Davidson aficionados around the world, as a place of pilgrimage and an intriguing holiday destination,” says Ruaraidh Ogilvie, Residential Director for Savills (Brechin).

“It has been a real labour of love by the sellers, who have recreated an entirely authentic early Victorian rural dwelling.”

“The new service block provides the modern comforts required without jeopardising the historic nature of the original cottage, and together they make a fascinating addition to the market.”

With the offers standing at over £320,000, we think this home will fit the right Harley-lover to a tee.

*Title media sourced from The Scotsman*