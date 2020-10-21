Harley-Davidson Recalls the LiveWire

It Could Unexpectedly Shut Down

Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire is one of the most controversial motorcycles of the last decade. The electric bike has a pretty big issue for riders. It could unexpectedly shut down, according to the NHTSA.

The NHTSA estimates that around one percent of the 1,012 units involved in this recall could be affected. The issue is a software problem, so it’s not a piece of hardware like the battery or motor, which is a good thing.

The On-Board Charging System’s software is the culprit here. It could cause the bike to shut down. Riders would sometimes see the Traction Control, ABS, and Failure Indicator lights come on which is a warning that the engine is about to shut down. However, loss of power could happen without any warning.

If this happens, the rider might not be able to get the bike to start again. If the bike does start again, there’s a risk it would simply happen again.

Harley issued the recall (number 0176) on October 19. If you own a Harley LiveWire, you can call your local dealership and have the VIN verified. You can so reach out to Harley’s hotline at 1-800-258-2464. You can also reach out to the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.