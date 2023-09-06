Harley-Davidson Recalls Over 65,000 Softails Over Faulty Rear Shock Adjustor

Seven days ago, the NHTSA filed a Safety Recall Report detailing over 65,000 of Harley-Davidson’s Softails in need of reparations; that’s a whopping 1% of the entire 2018-2023 Softail culture, and it’s all thanks to a rear shock fastener.

Coverage from the NHTSA’s official Safety Recall Report states that the fastener “may fracture, potentially allowing the rear shock absorber adjuster to contact the rear tire.”

A 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail. Media sourced from Crystal Harley-Davidson.

The loss of pressure could cause a crash, so be sure to spread the word to anybody in possession of a 2018-2023 Softail with the following model numbers produced between June 28, 2017, and August 07, 2023:

2018 FLDE 2018 2018 FLHC 2917 2018 FLHCS 3504 2018 FLHCS ANV 898 2019 FLDE 1858 2019 FLHC 2078 2019 FLHCS 3384 2020 FLHC 1896 2020 FLHCS 3713 2020 FXLRS 7073 2021 FLHC 1865 2021 FLHCS 3134 2021 FXLRS 5811 2022 FLHCS 3957 2022 FXLRS 5186 2022 FXLRST 3990 2022 FXRST 738 2023 FLHCS 3033 2023 FLHCS ANV 717 2023 FXLRS 3340 2023 FXLRST 4114

As for symptoms to watch out for, the recall notice contributes the following:

“Operator or passenger may detect a noise from under the seat. In addition, a loose rear shock adjuster may be noted if the seat is removed.”

“Also, if the rear shock adjuster is making contact with the rear tire, difficulty maneuvering the motorcycle may be experienced, and in addition, non-typical wear may be noted on the tire.”

A 2020 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

A total of 33 claims have been made as a result of this defective screw situ, so affected owners have been recommended to arrange service with their local Harley dealer, whose team will fix the problem free of charge; a further reminder that this particular recall falls under the “Harley-Davidson Motor Company General Reimbursement Program for Pre-Notification Remedies.”

Here’s who to contact for further info and updates if you’d rather get ahead of the Sept 8-15 notification Harley will be putting out:

Harley-Davidson Customer Service

Telephone #: 1-800-258-2464

Recall #: 0181

The NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline

Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)

Campaign #: 23V-591

A 2022 Harley Davidson Softail Standard. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson.

All the best in the rectification of this recall, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.

*Note to the reader: Harley’s also got a recall notice for certain aftermarket accessory rear shock adjuster kits. If you know of somebody who installed a shock adjuster kit on their Softail, please direct them to this NHTSA Safety Recall Notice that went out on August 31st.*

*Media sourced from Harley-Davidson as well as American Eagle Harley-Davidson*