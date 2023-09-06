Harley-Davidson Recalls Over 65,000 Softails Over Faulty Rear Shock Adjustor

Seven days ago, the NHTSA filed a Safety Recall Report detailing over 65,000 of Harley-Davidson’s Softails in need of reparations; that’s a whopping 1% of the entire 2018-2023 Softail culture, and it’s all thanks to a rear shock fastener.
Coverage from the NHTSA’s official Safety Recall Report states that the fastener “may fracture, potentially allowing the rear shock absorber adjuster to contact the rear tire.”
The loss of pressure could cause a crash, so be sure to spread the word to anybody in possession of a 2018-2023 Softail with the following model numbers produced between June 28, 2017, and August 07, 2023:
|2018
|FLDE
|2018
|2018
|FLHC
|2917
|2018
|FLHCS
|3504
|2018
|FLHCS ANV
|898
|2019
|FLDE
|1858
|2019
|FLHC
|2078
|2019
|FLHCS
|3384
|2020
|FLHC
|1896
|2020
|FLHCS
|3713
|2020
|FXLRS
|7073
|2021
|FLHC
|1865
|2021
|FLHCS
|3134
|2021
|FXLRS
|5811
|2022
|FLHCS
|3957
|2022
|FXLRS
|5186
|2022
|FXLRST
|3990
|2022
|FXRST
|738
|2023
|FLHCS
|3033
|2023
|FLHCS ANV
|717
|2023
|FXLRS
|3340
|2023
|FXLRST
|4114
As for symptoms to watch out for, the recall notice contributes the following:
“Operator or passenger may detect a noise from under the seat. In addition, a loose rear shock adjuster may be noted if the seat is removed.”
“Also, if the rear shock adjuster is making contact with the rear tire, difficulty maneuvering the motorcycle may be experienced, and in addition, non-typical wear may be noted on the tire.”
A total of 33 claims have been made as a result of this defective screw situ, so affected owners have been recommended to arrange service with their local Harley dealer, whose team will fix the problem free of charge; a further reminder that this particular recall falls under the “Harley-Davidson Motor Company General Reimbursement Program for Pre-Notification Remedies.”
Here’s who to contact for further info and updates if you’d rather get ahead of the Sept 8-15 notification Harley will be putting out:
Harley-Davidson Customer Service
Telephone #: 1-800-258-2464
Recall #: 0181
The NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline
Telephone #: 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153)
Website: www.nhtsa.gov
Campaign #: 23V-591
All the best in the rectification of this recall, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.