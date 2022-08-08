Harley-Davidson: Race-Inspired Custom Paint Colorways for our Tourers

Looking for a new shade to trick out your current tourer of choice?

Harley-Davidson’s just added paint colorways from their iconic XR750 Flat Track Racer to the big book for tourers around the country.

The Apex colorway, inspired from Halrey’s iconic XR750 Flat Track Racer. Media sourced from Harley-Davidson’s website.

“Apex factory custom paint gives riders the opportunity to express the thrill of speed and competition on the bodywork of their bagger,” says Harley-Davidson’s VP of Design and Creative Director, Brad Richards, in a report from RideApart.

“This paint scheme communicates velocity and forward momentum with lines and colors inspired by Harley-Davidson® competition motorcycles.”

The report from RideApart states that the Apex paint scheme will ‘be available for the rest of 2022 as a factory-installed option on the following touring models’:

Road King Special

Street Glide Special (both chrome and black trim versions)

Ultra Limited (both chrome and black trim versions)

Road Glide Limited (both chrome and black trim versions)

Road Glide Special (both chrome and black trim versions)

Stay tuned for updates, and be sure to also head over to H-D’s website to check out what the colorway would look like on your machine of choice.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay sfe on the twisties.