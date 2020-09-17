Harley-Davidson LiveWire Sets Speed Records at Lucas Oil Raceway

World-Record-Breaking Runs

On September 4, Angelle Sampey piloted the Harley-Davidson LiveWire at the drag strip. She managed to sell all-new records for elapsed time and top speed by a production electric motorcycle.

She was able to cover the eighth-mile strip in 7.017 seconds and the full quarter-mile course in just 11.156 seconds at 110.35 mph. This is impressive because the LiveWire motorcycle’s top speed is actually limited to 110 mph, so Sampey managed to get all that she could out of the motorcycle on the run. The run was made a the Denso Spart Plugs NHRA U.S. Nationals at the Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN.

“Let me tell you what’s amazing,” said Sampey. “That was the first time I rode the LiveWire.” said Sampey, “I could not wait to get it on the track. The LiveWire is so easy to ride. Just twist the throttle and go, and you really go!”

Sampey is a Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines rider and three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champion. She knows what it’s like to go fast, and it’s cool to see the LiveWire set some new records. What’s interesting is that Jesse Dalba, who I spoke to not long ago, was able to achieve similar times on his LiveWire at a drag strip in South Dakota.