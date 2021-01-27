Harley-Davidson Gives Beginner Bikes the Boot

Harley-Davidson recently held a virtual launch to unveil their 2021 lineup. The event was held to focus on what was new to come but also marking the end of some popular models that have disappeared from their website.

Harley-Davidson’s most recent models to hit the chopping block were the small-and-medium-sized, Street 500 and 750. This leaves HD with only three bikes to support their entry-level class, the Iron 883, 1200, and the Forty-Eight. The Street 500 and 750 have officially been discontinued leaving fewer options for that new Harley-Davidson fan.

First announced in 2013, H-D released the Street 500 and 750. Harley was hoping to engage the younger demographic by marketing a small-displacement lineup. According to RideApart, former CEO Matt Levatich explained that the new Street lineup “fills a need for people who want to identify with a brand but have a motorcycle that is less intimidating, and more inviting. This bike is easier to ride and easier to learn how to ride.”

Back in the day, you could pick up a Street 500 for just $6,700. This made it super accessible for anyone to get on a Harley-Davidson. The Street models were the perfect starting point for new riders.

The simplicity and accessibility of the Street lineup were appreciated by many while it was looked down on by some for lacking personality. But that was the point, to create something affordable, docile, and less intimidating than the rest of H-D’s lineup.

As of now, there are no new entry-level models coming out. But that shouldn’t be the case for long considering Asia’s market is mostly small to mid-sized bikes.