Harley-Davidson Files Patent For Its Electric Scooter

A Step Closer to Another Electric Model

Harley-Davidson revealed some electric bike concepts back when it showed off the LiveWire officially for the first time. One of those concepts was an urban mobility scooter that had some cool styling. Well, the company now has filed some additional patents on the model, according to Motorcycle.com.

The design patent showcases some good drawings of the bike, and there’s an image floating around of an updated prototype (shown above) that actually looks really accurate when compared with the design patent drawings (shown below). The bike kind of looks like an old-school mini-bike.

Overall the bike looks much more refined from all angles. The frame is more streamlined and complete, the electric motor is a little more handsome, and the floorboards of the bike offer a handsome look, too. This concept is coming along nicely, and as someone who owns and races a vintage mini-bike, I actually dig the styling. Depending on the price, I could see this Harley in my future.